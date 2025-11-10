DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mantle , a leading distribution and liquidity layer for real-world assets (RWAs), built on Ethereum Layer 2 network, announced that its native token, $MNT (on Ethereum), is now supported by Anchorage Digital's secure custody and self-custody wallet Porto. A regulated crypto platform trusted by institutions, Anchorage Digital is also home to the first and only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States.

Mantle Partners with Anchorage Digital to Deliver Secure Institutional Custody for $MNT on Ethereum

The announcement marks a transformative step in making Mantle's on-chain economy accessible to regulated financial institutions, enabling them to hold $MNT on Ethereum directly on their balance sheets or treasuries through a secure and compliant custody solution. This unlocks global participation in one of the largest and fastest-growing Layer 2 ecosystems.

$MNT serves as the governance and utility token powering the Mantle network, enabling holders to participate in protocol governance, access decentralized applications, and engage with Mantle's expanding DeFi ecosystem. With Anchorage Digital's custody solution, $MNT holders can now hold $MNT on Ethereum as a treasury asset while leveraging Anchorage Digital's comprehensive suite of custody services.

"We're excited to enable institutions to access Mantle's ecosystem through a trusted partner with a strong reputation for institutional-grade security," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor to Mantle. "Global institutions can now access $MNT on Ethereum through Anchorage Digital, opening the door to broader participation in Mantle's on-chain economy. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building institutional-grade infrastructure that bridges traditional finance with decentralized innovation."

"Backing the Mantle ecosystem is exactly what we were built for -- giving institutions a secure, regulated way to participate in the next generation of blockchain networks," said Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital. "Our job is to make innovation safe to touch, and Mantle is a perfect example of where that matters."

Through Anchorage Digital's advanced infrastructure, Mantle is bridging the gap between cutting-edge blockchain technology and institutional capital, reinforcing $MNT's position as an institutional-ready asset. This partnership underscores Mantle's dedication to enhancing liquidity, market depth, and institutional adoption--ultimately strengthening the foundation for broader participation in Mantle's RWA economy and unlocking new opportunities for global digital asset engagement.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with onchain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

SOURCE Bybit