SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- In 2025, Mantle entered a new phase of its evolution. What began as a high-performance Layer-2 rapidly transformed into a full-stack on-chain financial ecosystem, uniting infrastructure, liquidity, institutions, builders, creators, and global communities.

The release of Mantle "2025 RWApped" captures this shift -- a year defined by accelerating institutional momentum, rapid RWA expansion, and Mantle's growing role as the distribution layer connecting traditional finance with on-chain liquidity.

Mantle “2025 RWApped”: A Year of Unstoppable MoMNTum and Global RWA Expansion

Ecosystem MoMNTum at Scale

In 2025, Mantle reached multiple ecosystem all-time highs, signaling its progression into a more mature, institution-ready network:

Top-30 ranking on CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko at ATH

Treasury peaked above $7.9B

TVL surpassed $2.2B

Stablecoin supply exceeded $750M

supply exceeded $750M Global community topped 1M members

200+ ecosystem partners and dApps across DeFi , RWAs, infrastructure, and consumer applications

These milestones marked Mantle's emergence as a credible on-chain venue for real-world finance.

Infrastructure Built for the RWA Era

Two major upgrades in 2025 established Mantle as a high-throughput, institutional-grade settlement layer:

EigenLayer Integration: As the first and largest L2 to partner with EigenLayer, Mantle unlocked modular security, shared validation, enhanced censorship resistance, and enterprise-grade scalability.

OP-Succinct via Succinct Labs: Mantle became the first OP Stack L2 to launch as a ZK Validity Rollup, and the largest ZK rollup by TVL, enabling faster settlement, safer execution, and frictionless capital flow between real-world and digital markets.

Together, these upgrades positioned Mantle as an execution and settlement layer for compliant, high-volume RWA activity.

Deep CeFi Integration with Bybit

A core driver of Mantle's 2025 expansion was its deep, native integration across the Bybit ecosystem, embedding $MNT across spot markets, institutional trading desks, and VIP liquidity programs. This transformed $MNT into a true CeFi-native asset, driving large-scale participation from both retail and institutional traders and forming a powerful distribution bridge between centralized exchange liquidity and on-chain finance.

Global Liquidity Across CeFi and DeFi

As adoption scaled, Mantle's liquidity footprint expanded worldwide across platforms including Coinbase, Hyperliquid, Moomoo, Backpack, and Coinhako, ensuring seamless access for retail users, professional traders, and institutions deploying capital into Mantle-native applications.

Builders, Creators & Global Community

Ecosystem growth in 2025 was powered by people. Mantle hosted its largest global hackathon to date with 800+ builders, and launched the industry's first RWA Scholars Program, selecting 6 scholars from 5 countries from over 2,000 global creator submissions.

Mantle also activated its community worldwide through:

67 global AMAs

25 international events

12 developer meetups

19 online activations

From ETHDenver and TOKEN2049 to Korea Blockchain Week and CCCC Lisbon, Mantle's presence became truly global.

Key Strategic Milestones

5 Aug 2025 -- The Bybit Era Begins: Mantle became the heart of Bybit's on-chain ecosystem; Helen Liu and Emily Bao joined as Key Advisors.

1 Oct 2025 -- The RWA Pivot: Mantle went all-in on RWAs with major integrations including Anchorage, Backed/xStocks, Aave, DMZ Finance, Ethena, Agora, and Securitize.

Oct 2025 -- Builders Activated: Launch of Mantle's First Global Hackathon.

Nov 2025 -- Education Meets RWAs: Debut of the RWA Scholars Program at CCCC Lisbon.

By year-end, Mantle had transitioned from RWA strategy to full ecosystem execution, firmly positioning itself as a distribution layer connecting traditional finance with on-chain liquidity.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With infrastructure hardened, liquidity globalized, and institutional momentum accelerating, Mantle enters 2026 focused on:

Scaling real-world assets on-chain

Deepening institutional finance integration

Expanding global distribution and developer adoption

The MoMNTum continues.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with onchain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

