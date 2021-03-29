Mantaro Silver Corp. appoints Don Anderson as CEO and Jos Hantelmann as Exploration Manager for South America

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Mantaro Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Don Anderson as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors and Mr. Jos Hantelmann as Exploration Manager for South America. Dr. Christopher Wilson will remain as Chairman of the Board and Chief Geologist.

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Chairman and Chief Geologist of Mantaro, "The board of Mantaro are delighted to welcome Don and Jos to the company. Mr. Anderson's significant capital market experience, coupled with his obvious passion and vision, provides an important foundation on which the company's success will build. At the project level, Mr. Hantelmann brings industry-proven experience at all stages from grass-root to prefeasibility. Jos has intimate knowledge of the Peruvian mining industry and legislation, and is an exceptional team builder of diverse, multi-faceted, high-talent exploration teams."

Mr. Anderson, CFA, has 25 years of capital markets and business experience including 10 years as a mining analyst at brokerage firms in Toronto and Vancouver (Newcrest Capital & Salman Partners) and 5 years as an equity fund manager at one of Canada's largest investment management firms (RBC Phillips, Hager & North). More recently, Mr. Anderson has been involved in financing and managing mineral exploration projects in Southern Africa — including the re-start of a steeply-dipping, narrow-vein gold mining operation in Zimbabwe. He has previously been recognized by Brendan Wood International as one of "Canada's 50 Top-Gun Equity Portfolio Managers" in 2008 and as a "Top Ranked Analyst" in 2004-5.

Mr. Hantelmann, AusIMM (CP), has over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration with a focus on precious and base metal deposits throughout the Americas — from grass roots through brownfields exploration to prefeasibility. For the last 10 years Jos has worked a consulting geologist providing specialized geological services to more than 30 companies. He has been responsible for managing over 500 sq. km of greenfield mineral exploration licences, preparing technical NI 43-101 reports, conducting audits and due diligence, project evaluations, target generation, as well as planning, executing, and supervising a variety of mineral exploration activities.

Mr. Hantelmann has specialist experience in database management; design and implementation of Best Practice and QA/QC protocol; exploration project design and management; and integration of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data into 3D models which places mineralization in the broader context of deposit development, ensuring appropriate drill targeting of the high value targets. Jos has significant resource estimation experience.

Mr. Hantelmann is based in Lima, Peru and is fluent in Spanish. He is a registered as a member and Chartered Professional (Geology) of the AusIMM since 2012.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

