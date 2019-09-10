ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey: Prospects Look Steady for Jobseekers as Canadian Hiring Intentions Remain Stable

Employers report a +12% National Outlook for Q4 2019 - the same Outlook as Q3

Employers in all 10 Canadian industry sectors and in all four regions of Canada expect to add to payrolls in the next quarter

Employers in the Transportation & Public Utilities (+17%) & the Public Administration Sectors (+17%) report the highest industry Outlooks followed by Finance, Insurance and Real Estate (+16%) and Mining (+13%)

The strongest Outlook is reported by employers in Quebec (+25%), their strongest hiring pace since regional analysis was added to the survey 16 years ago

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey in the world, Canadian employers expect a steady hiring pace to continue over the next three months. Employers in the Public Administration sector and the Transportation & Public Utilities sector report the strongest job prospects, and employers in the Quebec region are forecasting their strongest Outlook in 16 years.

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook of +12% is unchanged compared to the previous quarter and is relatively stable compared with a decrease of one percentage point compared to the Outlook reported during the same time last year.

The survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 15% of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the fourth quarter of 2019, while 6% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 78% of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 1% are unsure of their hiring intentions. Employers in all 10 industry sectors in all four regions of the country expect to add to payrolls this quarter.

"As 2019 ends, the market for Canadian job seekers is a bit of a mixed bag. While unemployment figures were at record lows over the summer, the hiring outlook seems to be weakening in some sectors. Companies want to remain competitive and maintain their employee levels as they go into the new year. At the same time, there is a real struggle to find and retain qualified talent," said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. "On the positive side, Quebec is boasting their strongest hiring pace since regional analysis was added to the survey 16 years ago. With provincial finances under control and a strong tech scene centered around four universities, the province is making up for lost time and creating more jobs."

