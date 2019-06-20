Manitoba Securities Commission issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of David Tobac

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Reasons for Decision on August 13, 2018, in connection with a disciplinary hearing held on June 26, 2018 in Winnipeg, Manitoba in respect of David Tobac. A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available at www.mfda.ca.

In September 2018, Mr. Tobac applied to the Manitoba Securities Commission ("MSC") for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's decision, pursuant to subsection 31.1 of the Manitoba Securities Act.

On December 21, 2018, the MSC Hearing Panel issued their Reasons for Decision. A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MSC website here.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

