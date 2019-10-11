Manitoba farmers - Cleanfarms is collecting old, unwanted agricultural pesticides & livestock/equine medications October 21 to 25

ARNAUD - October 24 - GJ Chemical, 204-427-2337

BALDUR - October 25 - Pembina Coop, 204-535-2598

BEAUSEJOUR - October 21 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-268-3497

BRANDON - October 23 - Richardson Pioneer, 204-727-5353

CARMAN - October 22 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-745-3939

GLADSTONE - October 25 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-385-2349

GROSSE ISLE - October 23 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-467-8026

GRAND VIEW - October 24 - Richardson Pioneer Grand Plains, 204-546-2800

HARTNEY - October 22 - Redfern Farm Services, 204-858-2038

INGLIS - October 22 - Jackson Seeds, 204-564-2293

MINTO - October 24 - Pembina Coop, 204-776-2353

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE - October 24 - Portage Agri Sales, 204-857-7838

SHOAL LAKE - October 21 - Shur-gro Farm Services, 204-759-4240

STARBUCK - October 25 - Richardson Pioneer, 204-735-2302

STE. AGATHE - October 25 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-882-2567

SWAN LAKE - October 21 - Pembina Coop, 204-836-2109

SWAN RIVER - October 23 - New Era Ag Technologies, 204-734-6222

TEULON - October 22 - Willis Agro, 204-461-0386

VIRDEN - October 21 - Redfern Farm Services, 204-748-1122

WINKLER - October 23 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-325-6498

Collection events are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

livestock/equine medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)

The program will NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

The program is funded through Cleanfarms by the crop protection industry and the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

Questions about whether a product is accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.

Cleanfarms is a Canadian non-profit organization that delivers recycling and disposal solutions that help farmers and their communities safely manage farm waste, including small and large plastic pesticide and fertilizer containers, seed and fertilizer bags, grain bags and twine. Cleanfarms runs the unwanted and old pesticides and livestock/equine medications collection program in provinces or regions of the country every three years at no cost to farmers.

SOURCE CleanFARMS Inc.

For further information: Barbara McConnell, media@cleanfarms.ca, P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373

Related Links

cleanfarms.ca

