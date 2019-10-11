Manitoba farmers - Cleanfarms is collecting old, unwanted agricultural pesticides & livestock/equine medications October 21 to 25
Oct 11, 2019, 18:54 ET
- Keeps materials out of the environment
- No cost to farmers
MOOSE JAW, SK, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Now that fall is here, Cleanfarms is running its 2019 collection program for unwanted pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications for farmers to dispose of these old materials safely and securely.
Collection events are being held at the following locations:
ARNAUD - October 24 - GJ Chemical, 204-427-2337
BALDUR - October 25 - Pembina Coop, 204-535-2598
BEAUSEJOUR - October 21 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-268-3497
BRANDON - October 23 - Richardson Pioneer, 204-727-5353
CARMAN - October 22 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-745-3939
GLADSTONE - October 25 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-385-2349
GROSSE ISLE - October 23 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-467-8026
GRAND VIEW - October 24 - Richardson Pioneer Grand Plains, 204-546-2800
HARTNEY - October 22 - Redfern Farm Services, 204-858-2038
INGLIS - October 22 - Jackson Seeds, 204-564-2293
MINTO - October 24 - Pembina Coop, 204-776-2353
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE - October 24 - Portage Agri Sales, 204-857-7838
SHOAL LAKE - October 21 - Shur-gro Farm Services, 204-759-4240
STARBUCK - October 25 - Richardson Pioneer, 204-735-2302
STE. AGATHE - October 25 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-882-2567
SWAN LAKE - October 21 - Pembina Coop, 204-836-2109
SWAN RIVER - October 23 - New Era Ag Technologies, 204-734-6222
TEULON - October 22 - Willis Agro, 204-461-0386
VIRDEN - October 21 - Redfern Farm Services, 204-748-1122
WINKLER - October 23 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 204-325-6498
Collection events are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:
- old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
- commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
- livestock/equine medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)
The program will NOT accept:
- fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed
- needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols
- any other household hazardous waste.
The program is funded through Cleanfarms by the crop protection industry and the Canadian Animal Health Institute.
Questions about whether a product is accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.
Cleanfarms is a Canadian non-profit organization that delivers recycling and disposal solutions that help farmers and their communities safely manage farm waste, including small and large plastic pesticide and fertilizer containers, seed and fertilizer bags, grain bags and twine. Cleanfarms runs the unwanted and old pesticides and livestock/equine medications collection program in provinces or regions of the country every three years at no cost to farmers.
SOURCE CleanFARMS Inc.
For further information: Barbara McConnell, media@cleanfarms.ca, P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373
