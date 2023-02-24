Manitex Capital Reports Annual Financial Results

KIRKLAND, QC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Manitex Capital Inc. ("Manitex") reported today its financial results for the year ended October 31, 2022.

Net loss for the year was $ 7,026,425 ($0.555 per share) compared to net loss of $3,948,727 ($0.314 per share) for 2021.

Net book value per share ("NBV") as at October 31,2022 was $0.73 compared to an NBV of $1.25 as at October 31, 2021.

The complete audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting Manitex's profile pages on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Manitex Capital

Manitex is a diversified investment company specialized in investing in emerging as well as established companies and assists in increasing shareholder value. Manitex currently has 12,661,276 common shares outstanding which are quoted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX: MNX).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements concerning Manitex's operations, performance and financial condition, including, in particular, the likelihood of Manitex's success in developing and expanding its business. These statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Manitex's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Manitex Capital Inc.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manitex Capital Inc., 16667 Hymus Blvd., Kirkland, Quebec, H9H 4R9, Tel: (514) 693-8830, [email protected]