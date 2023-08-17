Manitex Capital Announces Resignation of a Director and New Board Appointment

KIRKLAND, QC, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Manitex Capital Inc. ("Manitex") announced today that Mr. Berge Etmekdjian has resigned as director of the Corporation and that the Board has appointed Mr. Michael Tinmouth as a new independent director. Mr. Tinmouth will also succeed Mr. Etmekdjian as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Manitex President, Steve Saviuk said: "We wish to thank Berge for his contribution to the Board during his time as a Director and welcome Michael Tinmouth, who had previously served on the Board."

About Manitex Capital

Manitex is a diversified investment company specialized in investing in emerging as well as established companies and assists in increasing shareholder value. Manitex currently has 12,661,276 common shares outstanding which are quoted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: MNX).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements concerning Manitex's operations, performance and financial condition, including, in particular, the likelihood of Manitex's success in developing and expanding its business. These statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Manitex's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Manitex Capital Inc.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manitex Capital Inc., 16667 Hymus Blvd., Kirkland, Quebec, H9H 4R9, Tel: (514) 693-8830, [email protected]