ManifestSeven Opens Scaled Multi-Purpose Facility in San Francisco Bay Area

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced the opening of its fully-licensed, multi-purpose facility in Brisbane, California, located directly south of San Francisco. The Brisbane facility marks a significant strategic milestone for M7 as it progresses the statewide expansion of the Company's core regulated cannabis operations.

The Brisbane facility functions as M7's centralized distribution and logistics hub serving the Northern California cannabis market—covering a geographic region of 48 counties from the Emerald Triangle in the north to Monterey County and the San Joaquin Valley in the south—and supports licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating in some of the state's largest markets, including the San Francisco Bay area, the Greater Sacramento area, and the Metropolitan Fresno area. The Brisbane facility is M7's largest distribution center to date and significantly expands the Company's operational capabilities and logistical efficiency in the region.

"With the launch of our largest facility yet, we are accomplishing more than just expanding our distribution capabilities and asset footprint in Northern California," stated Sturges Karban, Chief Executive Officer of M7. "Our operations in Brisbane are ideally situated within one of the state's most diverse and commercially dynamic regions—not only an epicenter of California's unparalleled cultivation activity but also home to a countless number of the state's leading brands and retailers."

The new facility enables M7 to unlock, for the benefit of businesses and consumers alike, more timely and cost-effective access to many of the state's most recognizable cannabis brands. The Company's optimized presence in Northern California complements its growing distribution and retail infrastructure in Southern California, supporting a more robust commercial corridor efficiently connecting the two primary regions of the world's largest legal cannabis market.

The Brisbane facility will allow M7 to continue expanding its bulk wholesale capabilities, improving the Company's ability to support its distribution clients throughout California by providing reliable, consistent sources of raw materials critical to their operations, including cannabis flower, biomass, and oil. The facility will also accommodate manufacturing activities such as packaging and labeling, co-packing, white-labeling, and infusion, further augmenting the existing suite of value-added services M7 can offer to its distribution clients.

Mr. Karban continued, "On behalf of M7, I would like to thank the City of Brisbane and its staff for their warm welcome into the Brisbane community. The City has worked hard to promote a supportive and entrepreneurial environment for growing companies like ours. We are excited both to join and soon give back to its already thriving local economy and help create permanent, well-paying jobs in the area."

About ManifestSeven:

ManifestSeven is the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, merging compliant distribution with a retail superhighway. M7, headquartered in Irvine, California, services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, through an expansive network of four facilities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. M7 further augments its business-to-business value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations located in major metro markets, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries, local on-demand delivery services, e-commerce, and subscription offerings. Learn more at manifest7.com.

