ManifestSeven Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Change to Management Team

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on June 3, 2021, in addition to a change to its management team.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated March 12, 2021. In addition, Scott Wessler has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Scott Wessler, Chairman of M7's Board of Directors, stated, "It's a great honor to have been chosen as Chairman of the Board. This Company has delivered upon its mission to create a robust cannabis supply chain through its outstanding leadership team. We are building upon this success to pave the way for the future of cannabis distribution and delivery through the industry's first integrated omnichannel platform for cannabis throughout the state."

Urban Smedeby has stepped down from President of M7 but will remain on the Board of Directors, while Dilshad Kasmani has been promoted to serve as M7's President and will maintain his current role as Chief Legal Officer.

Dilshad Kasmani, President and Chief Legal Officer of M7, commented, "Urban has been integral to M7's success to date, and I am honored to expand my role as President to build upon the progress we have made in securing M7's leadership position in California's cannabis industry. We are now aggressively moving forward to develop our portfolio of brands and assets further, create a differentiated platform, and drive shareholder value."

About ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers local on-demand delivery through a growing portfolio of delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets through its direct-to-consumer division, Weden. Through its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties the Company's integrated operations together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.manifest7.com . To receive Company updates and be added to the email distribution list, please sign up here , or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or Telegram.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs and assumptions regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

The Company's securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Company's securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ManifestSeven

For further information: Investors, Phil Carlson / Erika Kay, KCSA Strategic Communications Email: [email protected] Phone: 212-896-1233; ManifestSeven Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 949-409-9330; Media, Rich DiGregorio, KCSA Strategic Communications, Email: [email protected], Phone: 856-889-7351, https://www.manifest7.com

Related Links

https://www.manifest7.com

