ManifestSeven Announces Expansion of Statewide Distribution Infrastructure

New vehicle fleet will increase fulfillment capacity and operating efficiencies of Highlanders, M7's distribution division

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced that it has more than tripled the size of its fleet of distribution vehicles, augmenting the Company's logistics and transport capabilities of the Company's business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution.

The expansion of Highlanders' fleet of fully compliant distribution vehicles follows the Company's recent announcement that it has commenced operations at its new multi-use facility in Brisbane, complementing the expanded operational square footage and storage capabilities of the Brisbane facility with increased capacity to transport finished goods and bulk wholesale inventory at scale across virtually all product categories.

"We are pleased to announce this enhancement to our statewide distribution infrastructure," commented Pierre Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer of M7. "Assembling a robust fleet of state-of-the-art distribution vehicles has prepared our Highlanders division for the next phase of its growth cycle in anticipation of expanding our portfolio of distribution clients by onboarding some of California's leading finished goods brands, which we are excited to unveil in the coming weeks."

The new fleet will allow Highlanders—which provides a comprehensive suite of full-service commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California—to improve its logistics and routing in order to provide its clients with more rapid, reliable fulfillment on both a long-haul and local "last mile" basis throughout California. The Company expects this to optimize operating efficiencies and contribute to near-term margin accretion across Highlanders' statewide operations.

About ManifestSeven

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers on-demand delivery directly to consumers through its retail dispensary brand, Weden. It provides best-in-class distribution services for cultivators, manufacturers, and dispensaries, through its full-service distribution brand, Highlanders Distribution. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties this all together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.manifest7.com . To receive Company updates and be added to the email distribution list, please sign up here , or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or Telegram.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs and assumptions regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

The Company's securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Company's securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ManifestSeven

For further information: Investor Contact: Phil Carlson, KCSA Strategic Communications, [email protected], 212-896-1233 / 212-896-1267; OR ManifestSeven Investor Relations, [email protected], 949-409-9330; Media Contact: Nick Opich, KCSA Strategic Communications, [email protected], 212-896-1206