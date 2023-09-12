Mandi Gosling to Host Angels in Action 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The New Beginnings Support Program is thrilled to announce the return of its Annual Angels in Action Major Fundraising Event, titled Metamorphosis, happening on the evening of November 18, 2023 at the Carlu in Toronto.

Hosted by Mandi Gosling .

Mandi Gosling (CNW Group/New Beginnings Support Program)

Back for the first time since the COVID 19 Pandemic the event promises even more entertainment with a rich line up of Canadian talent. This event will be hosted by celebrated Toronto-based producer and journalist, Mandi Gosling.

Our Special Guest list includes the award-winning Canadian actor, producer, director and writer, Anthony Sherwood as special guest speaker and Toronto based MPP Dr. Jill Andrew. Additionally, we are expecting a few more dignitaries and trail blazers to join us on this special evening.

Special Guest, Anthony Sherwood

Metamorphosis alludes to the transformation of lives that will be financed by the proceeds of the event. It enables the charity to create awareness and raise funds to help marginalized Ontario women to become self-independent. It is the only charity in its category that offers a year-long women's employment and economic empowerment solution free of charge to women aged 18-39 in GTA. Funds raised at Metamorphosis will also finance a college education for women in the program, as well as life coaches to support their mental health and goal attainment. This event includes a cocktail reception with great entertainment, 3 course dinner, a live and silent auction, and dancing. It presents an opportunity for individuals, groups, and corporations to spend a night out together at an exclusive or V.I.P. Corporate table.

The Diamond sponsor is Ernst and Young (EY).

For more information about our charity and this event, please visit our website at: https://newbeginningsprogram.ca/what-we-do/

SOURCE New Beginnings Support Program

For further information: For sponsorship opportunities, table, and ticket sales as well as media inquiries contact Denise Whitter at [email protected]. Tickets are available at the following link: http://surl.li/kqzmb