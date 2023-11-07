Mandalay Resources Corporation Provides an Exploration Update on Shepherd and Brunswick Deeps Discovery

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Costerfield operation in Victoria, Australia. A video has been prepared to further explain the information in this release and can be found on Mandalay's website or by clicking here.
Shepherd Southern extension drilling defines new high grade domain including intercept highlights of:
26.0 g/t gold and 39.9% antimony over 1.39 m (Estimated True Width "ETW" 0.63m) in SQ020;
4.9 g/t gold and 10.4% antimony over 2.77 m (ETW 1.74 m) in SQ026;
Additional veins within Shepherd identified though optimization drilling including:
797.0 g/t gold over 0.52 m (ETW 0.29 m) in PD036 and;
122.0 g/t gold over 0.55 m (ETW 0.52 m) in KD957
Preliminary drilling underneath the Brunswick Deposit intercepts 2 parallel veins with highlight grades of:
17.8 g/t gold over 1.87 m (ETW 1.62 m) in BD357 and;
16.4 g/t gold and 1.5% antimony over 1.39 m (ETW 1.12 m) in BD354
Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in the appendix to thispress release.
Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO commented:
"The continuity and longevity of Costerfield is pivotal to Mandalay, and we've strategically focused on near-mine drilling in recent exploration activities. The operation stands as one of the highest-grade gold mines globally1 and, notably, the second-highest in Australia, surpassed only by the neighbouring Fosterville mine, situated approximately 30 km to the northwest.
"These recent encouraging results primarily cover infill and extension drilling related to the Shepherd orebody beneath Youle and the discovery of high-grade gold veining beneath the historic Brunswick deposit, 800 meters south of Shepherd. Replacing reserves and growing this mineral resource, with equivalent high margin ounces from both near mine and regional exploration success, remain a top priority for Mandalay. These results reinforce our intention to maintain our current healthy self-funding spending rate at Costerfield."
Chris Davis, VP of Exploration and Operational Geology, continued:
"Shepherd has revealed itself as a network of sheeted subvertical veins, extending from the base of the west-dipping Youle orebody. Initially, further exploration of Shepherd's depth and southern extension faced temporary challenges due to access constraints. These constraints were resolved when a dedicated drill drive was developed earlier this year. Subsequently, much of the 2023 Shepherd drilling has been conducted from this drive, resulting in the modelling of 12 veins. Notably, a significant additional high-grade gold and antimony domain has been identified along the trend to the south.
"Drilling below Brunswick has delivered positive results, with two intercepts uncovering a new domain displaying substantial gold endowment. This area holds considerable interest, as the upper orebody is situated to the west of the main corridor, exhibiting mineralization similar to the upper parts of Augusta, where grades increased at depth. The veining observed in the initial deep drilling further supports the possibility of depth propagation to higher gold grades.
"While the results from the initial campaign are encouraging, we have temporarily paused the step-out drilling program. This decision allows us time to define the faulted architecture and update our targeting model for the upcoming phase."
________________________
1 Kitco News September 3, 2021, "Richest gold mines in the world in Q1 2021 – report"
2023 Costerfield Near Mine Focus
During 2023 near mine exploration has focussed on two major drilling campaigns: extension of the Shepherd orebody and testing the Brunswick orebody at depth. To infill and extend the currently mined Shepherd orebody, 49 exploration drillholes were completed, predominantly from a newly developed exploration drive that extended south from the bottom of the Youle decline. The drive was designed specially to allow better targeting of the Shepherd vein system to the south and at depth than existing infrastructure allowed. These results were further complemented with 82 production optimization holes that were drilled from a variety of locations within and near to the Shepherd veining.
The Shepherd drilling occurred simultaneously with the Brunswick Deeps program, including 23 holes drilled from the Brunswick - Youle access drive and the base of the Brunswick decline with the aim of building a new economic panel for extension of Costerfield mine by testing below the Brunswick orebody and workings.
Shepherd Extensions
Drilling over the past year has successfully extended both the 600 and 620 veins (previously called Shepherd and Suffolk veins respectively) to the south, adding approximately 100 m of strike length to the 620 vein due to an upgrade to the orebody seen in SQ020 and SQ026 (figure 2). Updated modelling during the 2023 campaign has resolved the Shepherd system into 12 discrete veins. These include the primary veins, striking roughly NNE, as well as a secondary vein set often striking at roughly 45 degrees from the primary veins. The interaction of these two sets often coincides with increased endowment within the primary veins.
Additionally, depth continuations of both the 600 and the 620 veins has been targeted and delineated from the 2023 drilling campaign. These holes have confirmed significant gold enrichment on the 600 structure (SQ001 – 0.74m ETW @ 22.7 g/t gold and 3.9% antimony). A continuation of the shallow, north plunging enrichment zone of the 620 vein has been identified below the grade-controlling "Quartzite" stratigraphic layer (distinctive thick sandstone bed represented by a yellow band on long sections) from drilling in 2023, particularly the intercept obtained in drillhole SQ029.
In addition to southern and depth extension potential of Shepherd, the drilling indicates a westward step of gold endowment across of the southern veins, corresponding with an apparent enrichment of stibnite relative to the bulk of Shepherd. This was evidenced by the progression from 600 to 620 and now initial intercepts into 630 indicate the progression continues (Figure 2). Future delineation of the westernmost veins provide an opportunity for further growth as the system remains open and untested to the west.
Brunswick Deeps Discovery
Mineralization below the currently defined Brunswick resource remains open at depth. Drill programs conducted in prior years indicated the continuation of the orebody below a well-developed stack of thrust faults which define the base of the orebody mined between 2018 and 2020. Further thrust faults at depth have been identified from regional drilling including the continuation of the fault that hosts Youle to the north. Throughout the Costerfield mineral district, it has been recognized that these low-angle faults have been active at all stages of the ore-forming process and it is likely that the system continues through a western progression of offsets to the mineral system.
The program conducted in 2023 was designed to test this hypothesis with holes that would sweep under the Brunswick mine and cover the potential offset position.
The program successfully identified two veins - offset veins identified approximately 100m relative to the upper Brunswick Vein and 60m relative to the currently mined lower portion of Brunswick. The first vein (called the Breccia Vein) is quartz breccia with a gold-dominant style of mineralization. It is surrounded by pervasive sericite alteration and trace disseminated pyrite. Highlights from this vein include 1.39m (ETW 1.12m) at 16.4 g/t gold and 1.5% antimony in BC354 and 1.87m (ETW 1.62m) at 17.8 g/t gold with only trace antimony in BC357 (Figure 5 and 6). Follow up drilling was also conducted following the hits on BD354 and BD357; these found the Breccia Vein to be somewhat continuous, striking in a northeast direction towards Youle and Shepherd.
The second vein intercepted appears to be the depth continuation of the Brunswick orebody as it shares many 'Brunswick-like' characteristics such as a strongly sheared footwall and well developed stibnite mineralization with lesser quartz relative to other Costerfield orebodies. As such this has been called the Brunswick Deeps "Main Vein". Key intercepts on this vein include 0.22m (ETW 0.18m) at 25.5 g/t gold and 0.23% antimony in BD354, and 0.97m (ETW 0.47m) at 11.5 g/t gold and 4.6% antimony in BD356A. This vein occupies the sheared hinge of a north-striking anticline which also plunges gently to the north. The Breccia Vein is currently interpreted to be truncated by the Main Vein at their intersection, although the possibility remains for the identification of additional repeats along strike, or offset continuations of the Breccia Vein to be tested in the future.
Some larger step outs were conducted towards the end of the program, showing vein continuity in all directions for the Main Vein. It also showed that Breccia Vein grades appear to increase with proximity to the Main Vein. Interpretation of drillholes that failed to intercept the Breccia structure up-dip have delineated a thrust fault that appears to cap the vein, which is interpreted to represent the Youle hosting fault. This fault is intimately related to mineralization at Costerfield and is interpreted to have had an influence on ore forming environments in all major orebodies along the central corridor at Costerfield.
Forward Focus of Near Mine Exploration
Near mine exploration will continue to focus on the Shepherd area and surrounds, particularly on the potential connection between Shepherd South and Brunswick at depth. Early interpretation shows a strike connection between these vein systems that warrants further investigation. There is also further potential for Shepherd to continue its westerly steps to the South and at depth.
Drilling of regional prospects has taken place, and is continuing, at Costerfield throughout the year, particularly at the True Blue and West Costerfield prospects. An update on these programs will be provided in the near future.
Drilling and Assaying
All diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Costerfield geologists. All samples were sent to On Site Laboratory Services (OSLS) in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, for sample preparation and analysis by fire assay for gold, and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) for antimony. Samples featuring coarse grained visible gold were assayed using a variant of fire assay known as screen fire assay. This method is routinely used to mitigate potential problems associated with heterogeneity in the distribution of coarse gold within drill samples. The procedure collects all coarse heterogenous coarse gold by screening at 75µm after crushing and pulverisation, and subsequently fire assays the resultant mass to extinction. A mass weighted average of gold grade of the sample is subsequently calculated from the +75µm and -75µm fractions of the sample. Site geological and metallurgical personnel have implemented a QA/QC procedure that includes systematic submission of standard reference materials and blanks within batches of drill and face samples submitted for assay. Costerfield specific reference materials produced from Costerfield ore have been prepared and certified by Geostats Pty Ltd., a specialist laboratory quality control consultancy. See Technical Report entitled "Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia NI 43-101 Report" dated March 30, 2020, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures.
Qualified Person:
Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.
About Mandalay Resources Corporation
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring the deeper Shepherd veins into production, both of which are expected to continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle's Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the Brunswick and Shepherd deposit (Costerfield). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 31, 2023, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Appendix Table 1. Drilling Composites
DRILL HOLE ID
FROM (M)
TO (M)
DRILL WIDTH (M)
TRUE WIDTH (M)
AU GRADE (G/T)
SB GRADE (%)
AU (G/T) OVER MIN. 1.8M MINING WIDTH
VEIN NAME
BD349
347.90
349.79
1.89
0.36
4.38
LLD
0.88
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD354
387.56
388.95
1.39
1.12
16.39
1.53
12.02
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD355
373.57
376.55
2.98
2.11
1.83
1.14
4.70
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD356A
396.96
397.13
0.17
0.13
16.50
0.01
1.19
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD357
410.53
412.40
1.87
1.62
17.80
0.09
16.17
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD359A
440.43
440.62
0.19
0.15
26.30
1.50
2.43
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD360
414.26
416.29
1.40
0.97
0.21
LLD
0.11
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD361
423.26
424.28
1.02
0.85
3.15
LLD
1.49
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD362
404.94
405.73
0.79
0.68
1.97
LLD
0.74
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD363
414.85
415.44
0.59
0.45
5.37
LLD
1.34
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD364
405.07
406.93
1.86
1.32
4.19
LLD
3.06
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD365W1
456.85
457.15
0.30
0.23
0.86
LLD
0.11
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD367
398.74
399.81
1.07
0.76
0.38
LLD
0.16
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD368
439.25
440.38
1.13
0.40
0.15
LLD
0.03
Brunswick Breccia Vein
BD348
375.21
381.21
6.00
4.91
0.59
0.01
0.61
Brunswick Main
BD349
417.58
417.68
0.10
0.08
6.63
0.07
0.30
Brunswick Main
BD350
231.10
232.45
1.35
0.95
8.31
0.56
4.95
Brunswick Main
BD351
243.00
245.00
2.00
1.68
0.31
LLD
0.29
Brunswick Main
BD352
498.00
501.00
3.00
2.12
0.06
LLD
0.07
Brunswick Main
BD353A
402.00
402.83
0.83
0.62
0.01
LLD
0.00
Brunswick Main
BD354
453.73
453.95
0.22
0.18
25.50
0.23
2.59
Brunswick Main
BD355
474.00
474.29
0.29
0.19
0.03
LLD
0.00
Brunswick Main
BD356A
442.78
443.75
0.97
0.47
11.49
4.60
5.29
Brunswick Main
BD358A
456.55
456.99
0.44
0.23
0.46
4.03
1.04
Brunswick Main
BD359
510.95
512.94
1.99
1.31
LLD
LLD
0.00
Brunswick Main
BD363
464.71
464.95
0.24
0.17
0.03
LLD
0.00
Brunswick Main
BD364
489.30
490.26
0.96
0.74
0.04
LLD
0.02
Brunswick Main
BD366
229.91
236.00
5.46
2.73
3.77
0.01
5.75
Brunswick Main
BD368
448.52
448.99
0.47
0.42
3.66
1.62
1.58
Brunswick Main
BD369
267.94
268.05
0.11
0.07
1.02
0.02
0.04
Brunswick Main
BD349
274.61
274.92
0.31
0.25
1.81
LLD
0.25
Brunswick minor vein
BD349
412.50
413.00
0.50
0.40
1.12
LLD
0.25
Brunswick minor vein
BD351
193.59
193.86
0.27
0.10
1.98
LLD
0.11
Brunswick minor vein
BD351
247.65
247.76
0.11
0.10
2.76
LLD
0.15
Brunswick minor vein
BD351
259.82
260.82
1.00
0.91
1.52
0.02
0.79
Brunswick minor vein
BD351
287.30
287.45
0.15
0.14
1.75
0.02
0.14
Brunswick minor vein
BD363
481.00
481.54
0.54
0.29
1.38
0.01
0.23
Brunswick minor vein
BD369
224.47
225.27
0.80
0.51
1.45
LLD
0.41
Brunswick minor vein
BC341
336.13
336.40
0.27
0.13
60.80
LLD
4.30
Shepherd 600
KD936
4.18
5.02
0.84
0.40
0.69
0.01
0.16
Shepherd 600
KD942
12.19
12.44
0.25
0.23
4.08
9.81
2.98
Shepherd 600
KD945
36.05
36.18
0.13
0.12
2.95
7.52
1.15
Shepherd 600
KD946
43.84
43.97
0.13
0.11
0.00
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 600
KD947
42.69
43.32
0.63
0.38
0.01
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 600
KD948
43.85
45.00
1.15
0.90
20.50
0.08
10.28
Shepherd 600
KD949
61.08
61.22
0.14
0.07
0.45
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 600
KD950
70.22
70.76
0.54
0.28
2.57
LLD
0.41
Shepherd 600
KD952
6.73
7.13
0.40
0.28
4.03
LLD
0.62
Shepherd 600
KD953
13.26
13.59
0.33
0.17
2.20
0.01
0.21
Shepherd 600
KD964
80.30
80.50
0.20
0.04
0.50
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 600
KD976
2.39
2.49
0.10
0.10
325.00
13.70
18.54
Shepherd 600
KD977
2.39
2.59
0.20
0.12
313.00
48.90
28.00
Shepherd 600
KD980
58.15
58.45
0.30
0.18
64.30
0.02
6.48
Shepherd 600
KD996
8.82
8.92
0.10
0.09
0.84
0.03
0.05
Shepherd 600
PD038
19.11
19.26
0.15
0.14
9.84
LLD
0.78
Shepherd 600
PD074
58.62
58.79
0.17
0.11
2.00
0.01
0.12
Shepherd 600
SQ001
306.83
307.82
0.99
0.74
22.74
3.90
12.42
Shepherd 600
SQ002
288.24
288.40
0.16
0.12
20.70
LLD
1.41
Shepherd 600
SQ003
338.08
338.29
0.21
0.14
2.06
LLD
0.16
Shepherd 600
SQ005
256.56
256.66
0.10
0.08
1.32
LLD
0.06
Shepherd 600
SQ007
303.35
304.30
0.95
0.62
7.60
LLD
2.62
Shepherd 600
SQ019
394.11
395.22
1.11
0.74
1.01
3.74
3.33
Shepherd 600
BC342
492.35
492.50
0.15
0.08
2.98
0.01
0.12
Shepherd 600
SQ006
284.25
284.84
0.59
0.30
0.77
0.01
0.13
Shepherd 600
SQ008A
295.08
295.24
0.16
0.11
13.90
LLD
0.85
Shepherd 600
SQ009
339.87
340.07
0.20
0.17
0.32
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 600
SQ010
363.00
363.30
0.30
0.21
6.47
LLD
0.75
Shepherd 600
SQ011A
379.32
379.58
0.26
0.15
0.15
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 600
KD970
2.03
2.26
0.23
0.19
31.60
13.90
6.16
Shepherd 602
KD971
2.19
2.35
0.16
0.14
2.70
LLD
0.21
Shepherd 602
KD972
2.55
2.69
0.14
0.13
2.40
LLD
0.17
Shepherd 602
KD976
9.16
9.26
0.10
0.09
0.03
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 602
KD977
9.93
10.08
0.15
0.13
0.65
LLD
0.05
Shepherd 602
KD956
0.15
0.30
0.15
0.13
8.48
0.02
0.63
Shepherd 604
KD957
0.40
0.95
0.55
0.52
122.00
0.02
35.10
Shepherd 604
KD958
0.95
1.20
0.25
0.24
55.50
0.24
7.50
Shepherd 604
KD959
2.12
2.95
0.83
0.76
38.49
6.00
21.10
Shepherd 604
KD960
1.11
1.31
0.20
0.19
89.10
LLD
9.55
Shepherd 604
PD025
5.07
5.41
0.34
0.22
21.40
LLD
2.61
Shepherd 605
PD027
7.01
7.14
0.13
0.12
0.77
LLD
0.05
Shepherd 605
PD028
5.47
6.14
0.67
0.39
117.00
LLD
25.22
Shepherd 605
PD019
9.66
9.77
0.11
0.09
0.56
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 606
PD024
21.90
22.10
0.20
0.06
1.09
0.02
0.04
Shepherd 606
PD032
0.00
0.32
0.32
0.20
64.80
0.01
7.24
Shepherd 606
PD033
6.29
7.00
0.71
0.60
18.02
LLD
6.02
Shepherd 606
PD034
8.21
10.46
2.25
1.56
36.90
0.02
32.04
Shepherd 606
PD036
7.43
7.95
0.52
0.29
797.00
LLD
127.52
Shepherd 606
PD019
4.14
4.28
0.14
0.11
19.20
0.02
1.21
Shepherd 607
PD020
6.51
6.77
0.26
0.20
31.01
LLD
3.37
Shepherd 607
PD024
8.59
8.88
0.29
0.09
4.88
LLD
0.24
Shepherd 607
PD033
2.46
2.72
0.26
0.22
36.60
0.03
4.47
Shepherd 607
PD034
1.56
1.87
0.31
0.22
26.40
LLD
3.19
Shepherd 607
KD945
22.23
22.48
0.25
0.23
0.56
LLD
0.07
Shepherd 609
KD946
27.19
27.54
0.35
0.27
0.31
LLD
0.05
Shepherd 609
KD947
30.57
30.97
0.40
0.25
0.33
LLD
0.05
Shepherd 609
KD948
28.89
29.06
0.17
0.13
0.43
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 609
KD949
42.26
42.47
0.21
0.11
1.72
LLD
0.10
Shepherd 609
KD950
40.30
40.50
0.20
0.11
29.20
LLD
1.78
Shepherd 609
KD961
79.45
80.90
1.45
0.47
18.29
0.23
4.93
Shepherd 609
KD964A
64.66
66.00
1.34
0.47
20.35
0.02
5.37
Shepherd 609
KD965
54.68
56.38
1.70
0.72
6.87
0.04
2.79
Shepherd 609
KD979
55.85
56.70
0.85
0.40
494.06
0.45
109.81
Shepherd 609
KD980
40.10
40.22
0.12
0.07
0.15
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 609
KD992A
81.29
82.10
0.81
0.22
7.13
LLD
0.86
Shepherd 609
KD995
9.35
9.63
0.28
0.14
2.59
LLD
0.20
Shepherd 609
KD997
26.39
26.53
0.14
0.06
0.41
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 609
KD999
38.90
39.51
0.61
0.15
20.77
LLD
1.69
Shepherd 609
PD002
55.68
56.97
1.29
0.25
28.39
0.01
4.02
Shepherd 609
PD003
34.67
35.00
0.33
0.06
3.07
LLD
0.11
Shepherd 609
PD004
25.38
25.85
0.47
0.18
128.00
0.01
12.86
Shepherd 609
PD037
20.72
20.92
0.20
0.14
4.06
LLD
0.31
Shepherd 609
PD038
19.94
20.12
0.18
0.15
45.30
LLD
3.71
Shepherd 609
PD072
25.43
25.69
0.26
0.21
0.27
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 609
PD073
25.20
25.46
0.26
0.18
11.70
0.09
1.17
Shepherd 609
SQ012
387.40
387.52
0.12
0.08
0.20
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 609
BC340
416.95
417.60
0.65
0.44
0.24
0.03
0.07
Shepherd 620
BC344
375.86
376.67
0.81
0.52
2.25
0.41
0.88
Shepherd 620
BC345
426.05
426.42
0.37
0.22
0.89
LLD
0.11
Shepherd 620
BC346
95.19
95.40
0.21
0.13
30.90
10.20
3.70
Shepherd 620
BC347
64.84
65.00
0.16
0.13
1.34
25.20
3.45
Shepherd 620
BC348
105.68
105.79
0.11
0.06
0.88
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 620
BC349
91.92
92.20
0.28
0.17
10.70
3.65
1.66
Shepherd 620
BC352A
334.28
334.38
0.10
0.07
42.20
0.28
1.66
Shepherd 620
BC363
175.34
175.62
0.28
0.26
10.50
LLD
1.53
Shepherd 620
BC368
107.71
107.81
0.10
0.07
0.00
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 620
BC369
154.14
154.28
0.14
0.08
0.01
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 620
BC370
154.78
155.44
0.66
0.35
0.00
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 620
BC371
108.81
109.08
0.27
0.24
98.90
0.01
13.13
Shepherd 620
BC375
180.81
181.77
0.96
0.48
0.00
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 620
KD924
18.98
19.08
0.10
0.10
0.23
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
KD936
42.51
42.89
0.38
0.15
0.80
0.00
0.07
Shepherd 620
KD947
139.90
141.99
2.09
1.32
2.46
9.60
15.31
Shepherd 620
KD948
97.22
97.49
0.27
0.22
200.00
0.06
24.89
Shepherd 620
PD006A
27.78
27.91
0.13
0.13
15.20
14.70
3.11
Shepherd 620
PD007
33.69
33.81
0.12
0.09
4.18
0.12
0.23
Shepherd 620
PD011
10.34
10.47
0.13
0.13
10.90
LLD
0.77
Shepherd 620
PD012
15.25
15.54
0.29
0.22
0.06
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
PD013
16.77
16.93
0.16
0.10
0.13
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
PD015
14.70
14.81
0.11
0.08
0.05
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 620
PD016
9.98
10.12
0.14
0.13
0.16
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
PD017
22.88
23.23
0.35
0.25
1.95
0.01
0.27
Shepherd 620
PD018
20.60
20.74
0.14
0.12
0.43
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 620
PD021
26.53
26.66
0.13
0.13
0.00
0.05
0.01
Shepherd 620
PD042
32.79
33.16
0.37
0.20
11.30
LLD
1.25
Shepherd 620
PD043
19.08
19.39
0.31
0.26
7.97
LLD
1.16
Shepherd 620
PD044
33.16
33.35
0.19
0.10
6.76
LLD
0.39
Shepherd 620
PD049
68.68
69.15
0.47
0.32
0.05
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
PD050
84.82
85.11
0.29
0.16
4.53
5.21
1.30
Shepherd 620
PD057
44.38
44.63
0.25
0.25
47.97
5.21
7.90
Shepherd 620
PD058
48.24
48.48
0.24
0.23
62.90
4.80
9.08
Shepherd 620
PD059
67.24
67.44
0.20
0.16
117.00
20.10
13.72
Shepherd 620
PD060
79.47
80.15
0.68
0.41
0.57
LLD
0.13
Shepherd 620
PD061
60.36
60.50
0.14
0.10
0.00
0.01
0.00
Shepherd 620
PD062
78.43
78.85
0.42
0.27
0.11
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 620
PD063
12.54
12.82
0.28
0.25
0.41
LLD
0.06
Shepherd 620
PD064
16.34
16.85
0.51
0.44
7.64
0.01
1.88
Shepherd 620
PD066
23.91
24.08
0.17
0.13
1.13
LLD
0.08
Shepherd 620
PD067
24.76
24.90
0.14
0.10
1.51
LLD
0.08
Shepherd 620
PD072
123.68
123.83
0.15
0.10
0.00
0.01
0.00
Shepherd 620
PD073
137.84
138.21
0.37
0.25
0.01
0.01
0.00
Shepherd 620
PD074
132.56
132.96
0.40
0.25
9.96
10.50
4.13
Shepherd 620
PD075
33.59
33.78
0.19
0.16
109.00
7.90
11.24
Shepherd 620
PD076
28.05
28.31
0.26
0.26
1.95
0.03
0.29
Shepherd 620
SQ001
263.81
264.26
0.45
0.30
0.19
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 620
SQ003
304.69
304.84
0.15
0.09
0.10
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
SQ007
259.42
259.80
0.38
0.28
77.60
1.85
12.72
Shepherd 620
SQ012
310.45
310.86
0.41
0.25
203.00
0.76
27.97
Shepherd 620
SQ014
345.56
345.70
0.14
0.08
0.05
LLD
0.00
Shepherd 620
SQ016
401.59
402.06
0.47
0.24
40.20
42.40
16.40
Shepherd 620
SQ019
311.63
312.39
0.76
0.62
8.53
1.09
3.65
Shepherd 620
SQ020
413.98
415.37
1.39
0.63
26.04
39.96
35.83
Shepherd 620
SQ022
368.95
369.31
0.36
0.26
16.30
1.44
2.74
Shepherd 620
BC342W1
324.58
325.07
0.27
0.15
46.70
LLD
3.89
Shepherd 620
BC374
236.23
236.53
0.30
0.30
1.98
LLD
0.33
Shepherd 620
PD023
45.90
46.02
0.12
0.10
10.60
LLD
0.59
Shepherd 620
SQ004
265.36
265.59
0.23
0.15
6.25
0.01
0.52
Shepherd 620
SQ005
209.70
210.17
0.47
0.30
1.11
0.01
0.19
Shepherd 620
SQ006
215.55
215.82
0.27
0.22
7.08
0.01
0.87
Shepherd 620
SQ008A
244.50
244.61
0.11
0.10
2.42
0.01
0.14
Shepherd 620
SQ011A
345.96
346.11
0.15
0.10
0.13
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 620
SQ017
375.58
375.68
1.66
1.07
2.15
0.62
1.98
Shepherd 620
SQ023
330.48
330.68
0.20
0.14
5.44
0.02
0.43
Shepherd 620
SQ027
397.54
398.65
1.11
0.94
3.42
0.01
1.80
Shepherd 620
SQ025
364.90
365.00
0.40
0.30
5.70
0.20
1.01
Shepherd 620
SQ024
321.62
322.49
0.87
0.78
3.80
LLD
1.64
Shepherd 620
SQ026
340.60
343.37
2.77
1.74
4.90
10.35
23.85
Shepherd 620
SQ028A
243.04
243.17
0.13
0.09
2.99
LLD
0.15
Shepherd 620
SQ031
423.49
424.53
1.04
0.82
0.53
0.01
0.25
Shepherd 620
SQ033
403.28
403.43
0.15
0.10
1.34
2.41
0.32
Shepherd 620
SQ029
204.15
204.45
0.30
0.27
24.40
LLD
3.66
Shepherd 620
BC304
218.37
218.51
0.14
0.11
6.13
LLD
0.36
Shepherd 620
BC303
208.94
209.05
0.11
0.08
3.54
LLD
0.16
Shepherd 620
BC373
250.52
250.82
0.30
0.15
0.21
0.01
0.02
Shepherd 620
BC379
155.00
155.26
0.26
0.15
0.99
0.01
0.08
Shepherd 620
BC368
149.34
149.45
0.11
0.07
0.00
0.03
0.00
Shepherd 621
PD011
23.30
23.41
0.11
0.11
33.60
LLD
1.97
Shepherd 623
PD012
27.68
27.85
0.17
0.14
0.50
LLD
0.04
Shepherd 623
KD939
2.21
2.46
0.25
0.25
89.80
0.15
12.32
Shepherd 624
KD940
2.84
3.24
0.40
0.30
196.00
0.02
32.35
Shepherd 624
PD030
2.07
2.23
0.16
0.14
0.34
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 624
PD031
7.19
7.52
0.33
0.30
9.57
LLD
1.58
Shepherd 624
PD042
15.33
16.16
0.83
0.52
0.23
LLD
0.07
Shepherd 624
PD044
12.21
12.54
0.33
0.20
6.64
LLD
0.75
Shepherd 624
BC347
106.75
106.87
0.12
0.09
0.38
0.02
0.02
Shepherd 630
PD050
99.98
100.42
0.44
0.38
0.01
0.05
0.02
Shepherd 630
PD060
99.29
99.61
0.32
0.28
0.18
LLD
0.03
Shepherd 630
PD062
98.52
98.72
0.20
0.17
38.10
15.30
6.52
Shepherd 630
SQ003
267.12
267.95
0.83
0.42
2.00
LLD
0.47
Shepherd 630
SQ007
224.97
225.26
0.29
0.19
0.56
LLD
0.06
Shepherd 630
SQ011A
308.00
308.84
0.84
0.36
10.70
LLD
2.14
Shepherd 630
SQ019
277.51
278.73
1.22
0.61
54.14
0.06
18.38
Shepherd 630
Notes
1.
The AuEq (gold equivalent) grade is calculated using the following formula:
AuEq g per t=Au g per t+Sb%×
(Sb price per 10kg×Sb processing recovery) (Au price per g×Au processing recovery)
Prices and recoveries used: Au $/oz = 1,900; Sb $/t = 11,700; Au Recovery = 93% and; Sb Recovery = 92%
2.
LLD signifies an undetectable amount of antimony. Detection limit for the analysis used is 0.01%
3.
Composites that are not interpreted to be connected to a named vein and are below 1 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are not considered significant and are not recorded here.
Table 2. Drill Hole Collar Details
Drill Program
Drill Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
Date Complete
Shepherd South Extension
BC340
15379
6754
958
480.0
-43.2
222.8
2022/08/05
Shepherd Reserve Infill
BC341
15061
7175
634
403.9
-6.4
152.6
2022/09/14
Shepherd Depth Extension
BC342
15330
7087
736
608.0
-58.4
222.7
2022/09/03
Shepherd Depth Extension
BC342W1
15330
7087
736
549.9
-58.7
222.4
2022/08/22
Shepherd South Extension
BC344
15378
6753
958
527.1
-39.1
234.3
2022/08/14
Shepherd South Extension
BC345
15379
6755
958
499.8
-32.2
220.8
2022/08/22
Shepherd Reserve Infill
BC346
15243
6892
712
115.1
-32.8
227.8
2022/08/19
Shepherd Reserve Infill
BC347
15242
6894
712
119.9
-36.1
274.1
2022/08/25
Shepherd Reserve Infill
BC348
15242
6893
712
162.8
-47.3
231.9
2022/08/30
Shepherd Reserve Infill
BC349
15242
6894
712
140.0
-50.9
272.4
2022/09/07
Shepherd South Extension
BC352A
15378
6753
958
485.2
-42.4
238.0
2022/08/30
Shepherd Reserve Infill
BC363
15059
7180
632
253.7
-33.5
62.8
2022/09/21
620 Reserve Infill
BC368
15128
7231
612
229.7
-21.5
49.6
2022/12/02
620 Reserve Infill
BC369
15127
7231
610
155.7
-28.8
36.8
2022/12/06
620 Reserve Infill
BC370
15127
7231
610
180.6
-41.1
40.2
2022/12/04
620 Reserve Infill
BC371
15127
7231
610
119.7
-43.7
66.1
2022/12/21
620 Northern Extension
BC373
15127
7231
610
317.6
-36.5
28.7
2022/12/22
620 Northern Extension
BC374
15127
7231
610
245.8
-33.5
20.6
2023/01/11
620 Northern Extension
BC375
15127
7231
610
377.6
-22.3
25.5
2022/12/16
Brunswick Deeps
BD348
14974
6020
967
458.3
-41.7
248.9
2022/10/02
Brunswick Deeps
BD349
14974
6021
967
450.0
-48.2
283.7
2022/10/11
Brunswick Deeps
BD350
14817
5773
922
269.8
-50.6
279.7
2022/10/18
Brunswick Deeps
BD351
14817
5772
922
338.7
-55.1
260.5
2022/11/02
Brunswick Deeps
BD352
14974
6020
968
647.5
-58.2
241.7
2023/02/03
Brunswick Deeps
BD353A
14971
6023
967
576.1
-53.0
257.1
2023/02/13
Brunswick Deeps
BD354
14974
6021
968
596.3
-53.5
278.9
2023/02/27
Brunswick Deeps
BD355
14974
6022
967
506.3
-53.8
307.1
2023/03/08
Brunswick Deeps
BD356A
14931
5910
965
551.2
-52.0
297.0
2023/03/17
Brunswick Deeps
BD357
14820
5770
922
458.5
-42.2
340.4
2023/03/19
Brunswick Deeps
BD358A
14971
6023
967
521.5
-57.4
264.9
2023/05/17
Brunswick Deeps
BD359
14971
6023
967
599.4
-60.4
284.6
2023/05/30
Brunswick Deeps
BD359A
14971
6023
967
456.0
-60.4
284.6
2023/06/04
Brunswick Deeps
BD360
14971
6023
967
462.0
-58.9
297.9
2023/06/16
Brunswick Deeps
BD361
14971
6023
967
497.3
-59.5
307.8
2023/06/29
Brunswick Deeps
BD362
14971
6023
967
449.2
-54.1
314.2
2023/07/07
Brunswick Deeps
BD363
14971
6023
967
497.0
-55.7
277.6
2023/07/15
Brunswick Deeps
BD364
14971
6023
967
527.3
-56.3
284.4
2023/07/25
Brunswick Deeps
BD365W1
14971
6023
967
485.2
-56.5
325.5
2023/08/10
Brunswick Deeps
BD366
14817
5773
922
388.9
-49.5
281.4
2023/09/03
Brunswick Deeps
BD367
14976
6023
968
460.0
-47.3
325.6
2023/08/18
Brunswick Deeps
BD368
14976
6021
968
480.0
-60.0
265.6
2023/08/25
Brunswick Deeps
BD369
14817
5772
922
300.0
-61.4
272.5
2023/09/08
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD924
15240
7105
653
35.5
-14.5
258.3
2022/10/11
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD936
15230
7042
654
44.5
-25.2
219.0
2022/09/30
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD939
15238
7025
683
15.7
13.4
270.2
2022/10/17
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD940
15238
7025
682
14.7
-38.1
265.6
2022/10/17
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD942
15263
6822
715
24.1
20.5
270.0
2022/10/20
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD945
15263
6821
714
38.5
-12.3
264.4
2022/10/25
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD946
15262
6822
713
49.7
-29.6
278.5
2022/10/28
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD947
15264
6821
714
154.0
-5.5
226.2
2022/11/08
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD948
15263
6821
713
134.1
-28.1
253.5
2022/12/08
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD949
15264
6821
714
83.7
-20.2
224.8
2022/11/09
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD950
15264
6821
714
91.3
-31.1
227.2
2022/11/10
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD952
15236
7008
674
12.4
4.2
246.9
2022/11/11
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD953
15237
7006
674
21.2
5.0
209.2
2022/11/11
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD956
15252
7120
673
6.9
29.4
271.7
2022/11/15
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD957
15252
7120
672
11.2
-8.9
269.6
2022/11/15
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD958
15251
7115
672
6.5
-0.2
267.3
2022/11/15
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD959
15250
7110
672
12.6
-13.1
269.7
2022/11/15
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD960
15249
7104
672
8.7
0.0
267.0
2022/11/17
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD961
15265
6825
713
130.1
-24.9
331.1
2023/02/03
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD964
15263
6825
713
110.0
-35.1
321.2
2022/11/23
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD964A
15264
6825
713
80.1
-36.0
322.0
2022/11/25
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD965
15263
6824
713
105.0
-46.6
302.3
2022/11/30
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD970
15248
6916
732
11.6
27.3
93.2
2023/01/17
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD971
15248
6916
730
13.0
-33.9
105.8
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD972
15248
6925
731
10.1
15.2
99.7
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD976
15247
6907
748
18.2
-19.7
115.6
2023/01/26
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD977
15247
6908
749
19.1
15.4
112.2
2023/01/25
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD979
15266
6822
713
86.1
-49.4
288.6
2023/02/09
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD980
15265
6821
713
98.5
-44.0
248.7
2023/02/13
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD995
15222
6940
658
44.0
39.4
124.6
2023/03/08
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD996
15223
6940
657
40.0
-24.6
125.2
2023/03/06
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD997
15220
6933
658
32.6
19.2
146.0
2023/02/23
Production Optimisation Drilling
KD999
15220
6932
658
56.2
8.9
160.7
2023/03/22
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD007
15222
6991
656
48.1
8.8
239.9
2023/03/21
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD011
15226
7093
622
31.3
4.8
245.8
2023/03/25
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD012
15227
7093
621
38.2
-38.5
246.8
2023/04/10
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD013
15228
7111
620
35.9
-40.2
255.5
2023/04/03
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD016
15232
7122
620
16.2
-15.4
273.6
2023/04/07
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD017
15243
7160
620
34.2
-20.2
240.4
2023/03/30
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD018
15243
7160
621
30.8
24.3
258.8
2023/04/02
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD019
15253
7184
620
16.1
14.1
85.1
2023/04/07
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD020
15252
7184
619
16.2
-35.1
86.6
2023/04/07
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD021
15249
7184
620
41.7
-10.8
275.5
2023/04/04
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD023
15249
7184
619
67.3
-29.5
299.8
2023/04/11
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD024
15252
7185
620
35.2
10.5
43.4
2023/04/02
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD025
15239
6962
701
13.1
-44.3
110.4
2023/04/12
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD027
15238
6974
702
13.1
21.3
90.8
2023/04/13
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD028
15238
6974
700
17.6
-55.7
90.7
2023/04/13
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD030
15240
6994
702
5.6
31.9
271.2
2023/04/14
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD031
15244
7016
701
19.3
-18.9
250.1
2023/04/20
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD032
15248
7167
643
11.6
34.5
75.1
2023/04/14
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD033
15253
7184
642
10.2
-25.7
91.5
2023/04/19
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD034
15254
7184
644
14.3
33.5
87.0
2023/04/17
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD036
15260
7192
643
20.0
9.3
60.7
2023/04/25
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD049
15243
6862
704
90.0
13.6
241.3
2023/05/05
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD050
15243
6862
704
110.0
14.5
232.1
2023/05/19
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD057
15241
6882
703
67.0
-5.9
276.2
2023/05/11
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD058
15241
6882
703
70.1
-16.8
273.0
2023/05/12
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD059
15241
6882
703
95.6
-7.9
230.2
2023/05/16
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD060
15243
6862
704
109.6
8.3
233.0
2023/05/24
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD061
15243
6862
704
92.0
8.5
245.2
2023/05/26
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD062
15243
6862
703
115.1
-4.8
231.2
2023/05/31
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD072
15264
6821
714
158.0
-4.1
234.3
2023/06/22
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD073
15264
6821
714
161.9
4.8
229.4
2023/06/27
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD074
15263
6821
714
146.0
-12.4
229.3
2023/07/05
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD075
15220
6986
644
47.0
5.0
238.0
2023/07/21
Production Optimisation Drilling
PD076
15220
6986
644
35.0
6.8
267.0
2023/07/20
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ001
14996
7050
637
341.6
-0.8
136.0
2023/03/30
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ002
14996
7050
637
338.6
-5.0
132.5
2023/04/04
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ003
14984
7035
637
372.1
0.0
136.3
2023/03/30
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ004
14996
7050
637
374.7
-5.9
138.1
2023/04/11
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ005
14997
7050
637
317.6
-14.1
124.0
2023/04/15
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ006
14997
7050
637
313.1
-16.4
130.9
2023/04/21
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ007
14985
7035
638
362.9
3.0
130.2
2023/04/29
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ008A
14997
7050
637
356.0
-12.4
134.4
2023/04/28
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ009
14984
7035
637
377.8
-13.0
137.7
2023/04/06
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ010
14984
7035
637
419.4
-4.4
143.3
2023/04/14
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ011A
14984
7035
638
450.0
2.4
145.2
2023/05/14
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ012
14984
7035
638
428.1
8.4
140.4
2023/04/24
Shepherd South Extension
SQ014
14984
7035
638
380.0
17.4
143.8
2023/05/21
Shepherd South Extension
SQ016
14984
7035
638
458.9
14.0
151.7
2023/06/10
Shepherd South Extension
SQ017
14984
7035
638
410.8
13.4
148.5
2023/06/22
Shepherd South Extension
SQ019
14984
7035
638
470.6
7.4
144.8
2023/07/11
Shepherd South Extension
SQ020
14984
7035
638
464.3
8.4
151.6
2023/07/22
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ022
15380
6754
958
399.9
-44.9
237.5
2023/07/30
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ023
15377
6753
958
479.1
-38.8
237.2
2023/08/07
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ024
15379
6753
958
425.2
-42.3
244.9
2023/08/22
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ025
15379
6753
958
391.7
-35.6
229.4
2023/08/30
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ026
15379
6753
958
380.0
-49.5
249.4
2023/09/09
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ027
15379
6753
958
425.2
-42.1
231.3
2023/09/17
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ028A
14997
7050
636
389.7
-26.6
137.3
2023/09/21
Shepherd Depth Extension
SQ029
14997
7050
636
290.4
-25.5
100.0
2023/09/27
620 South Reserve Infill
SQ031
15379
6753
958
490.0
-35.2
220.4
2023/09/25
