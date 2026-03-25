LONDON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wahed, the world's leading Islamic fintech welcomes Noussair Mazraoui to Wahed.

Wahed has already built a unique ambassador family that brings together global sports icons such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Paul Pogba, Arnaut Danjuma, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Yunus Musah representing the worlds of sport, faith, and influence. Today, Wahed expands this roster even further, with the announcement of Noussair.

Manchester United and Moroccan International Noussair Mazraoui becomes strategic partner with the world's leading Islamic Fintech, Wahed

Noussair said: 'I am delighted to be a part of Wahed. Their vision for creating a more inclusive financial world is something I am so proud to support and fully align with my own values and beliefs.'

On welcoming him to Wahed, As'ad Layth, Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer noted: 'Wahed was founded to make financial services accessible to all. The decision by leaders in global sport like Noussair to back our mission as a shareholder and strategic partner reflects both the momentum behind Wahed and the growing demand for a better way to build wealth without compromising on value.'

About Wahed

Headquartered in the US, Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company committed to democratizing access to financial services. Licensed in 10 countries, Wahed combines cutting-edge financial technology with Shariah principles to deliver innovative products that align with both faith and values. With over 450,000 clients globally and more than $1 billion in assets under management across its entities, Wahed is pioneering a new era of Islamic finance.

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SOURCE Wahed

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