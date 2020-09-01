MANA Products Announces Purchase by Traub Capital to Enhance Its Growth as a Prestige Beauty Innovator

MANA to Continue Its Proud Legacy Under Traub Capital Ownership

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, MANA Products, a premier beauty contract manufacturer based in Long Island City, New York, announced it has been purchased by Traub Capital. The acquisition allows Traub Capital to leverage MANA's exceptional innovation, research & development and contract manufacturing capabilities as part of its vision for the company. In turn, MANA will leverage Traub Capital's considerable strategic, operational and financial expertise.

MANA will continue to operate as MANA Products and its talented leadership team and workforce will remain in Long Island City, NY.

"We are proud to partner with MANA, a clear leader in prestige beauty manufacturing. MANA partners with their customers at the height of innovation and quality, with a proud tradition of growth and delivery. MANA's culture and legacy align with Traub Capital's organizational and cultural beliefs, and we think we are uniquely positioned to actively support them with their strategic growth plans," said Mortimer Singer, Co-Managing Partner of Traub Capital on behalf of he and his partners, Geoffrey Lurie and Brian Crosby.

Robert Jaegly, MANA's CEO, noted that, "Traub Capital is an ideal partner for MANA, as they have been experts in our industry for decades. They will support us with needed strategic growth planning and in ensuring that, together, our customers are supported to the highest degree." He also noted they are committed to MANA's inclusive, innovative and employee-centric culture, and that "Traub Capital has a strong appreciation for MANA's leaders and employees."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to MANA.

About Traub Capital: Traub Capital is an investment firm specializing in building value in consumer companies using its unique combination of strategic, operational and financial expertise. Their mission is to partner with owners, entrepreneurs and management to build leading global consumer platforms over a long-term horizon. https://www.traub-capital.com/

About MANA Products: Established in 1975 by chemist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Nikos Mouyiaris, MANA has brought together the passion, process and people to define and lead the future of beauty. For over 45 years, MANA has developed groundbreaking formulas for some of the world's most renowned beauty brands and globally recognized makeup artists. Their product development capabilities and marketing savvy have propelled brands from startups to stardom, and bring beauty brands to life. http://www.manaproducts.com/

