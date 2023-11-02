OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

Product: Cantaloupes

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella

Distribution: Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

Possibly other provinces and territories

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]