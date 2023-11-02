02 Nov, 2023, 08:53 ET
Product: Cantaloupes
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
