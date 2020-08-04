Malibu & DJ Dillon Francis Remix an Internet Sensation into a Summer Anthem You Can't Ignore

To the beat of The Coconut Nut Malibu Remix, over 30 Malibu Ambassadors from around the world will spark a dance craze #TheCoconutChallenge benefiting those impacted by COVID-19.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Malibu is bringing a little bit of sunshine to the world this summer through a partnership with Platinum Selling American DJ and producer Dillon Francis and over 30 Malibu Ambassadors from seven different countries for the launch of #TheCoconutChallenge. Media personalities and creators such as comedian Hannah Stocking, singer and radio presenter Fleur East, and creative director Ashley Banjo will kick off #TheCoconutChallenge by performing The Coconut Nut Malibu Remix dance moves, created by renowned choreographer Matt Steffanina.

At the same time, Malibu recognizes the impact of COVID-19 and is leveraging #TheCoconutChallenge to support the recovery of businesses most affected by the pandemic. Specifically, Malibu has pledged an initial $150,000 to the National Urban League in support of Black-owned businesses and, between August 4 and August 24, will be further donating $1 per each #TheCoconutChallenge post for a maximum contribution of $250,000.

"Malibu has been committed to inspiring the fun spirit of summer," said Troy Gorczyca Brand Director of Malibu at Pernod Ricard North America. "Knowing that this summer looks very different, #TheCoconutChallenge gives us the opportunity to share a little bit of sunshine, while supporting the businesses that need it most."

"The lasting economic impact of COVID-19 is top of mind for all Americans," said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. "In this challenging environment, Black-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. We appreciate and welcome Malibu's partnership, and hope #TheCoconutChallenge campaign helps raise more awareness and inspire contributions that further support our business community."

And that's not all! Fans who share their dance moves to the beat of The Coconut Nut Malibu Remix and tag their posts with #TheCoconutChallenge could be featured in Dillon's crowdsourced music video, scheduled to premiere later this summer.

"The Coconut Nut is a perfect lighthearted anthem for summer vibes, so I hope my new Malibu remix and #TheCoconutChallenge can provide a moment of reprieve while everything in the world still seems so uncertain," said Dillon Francis.

