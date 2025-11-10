MALAYSIA'S PREMIER TRANSSHIPMENT HUB SELECTS GEP SOFTWARE FOR CONTRACT MANAGEMENT

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) has selected GEP's AI-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution, aiming to support its objectives around governance, compliance, and scalability.

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), Malaysia's leading transshipment hub and one of the world's busiest container ports, has selected GEP SOFTWARE™ to manage and monitor all contracts across its business units.

PTP, a joint venture between MMC Corporation Berhad and APM Terminals, is currently the world's fastest-growing port at 15.4% increase in the first half of 2025, marking the highest growth rate among the Top 30 global ports by Alphaliner. It is consistently ranked among the most efficient and connected ports globally. By adopting GEP's industry-leading CLM, PTP can:

Streamline pre- and post-signature processes to reduce contract risk

Strengthen governance and enforce compliance across global partnerships

Increase visibility into all contract types to enable proactive monitoring

Scale seamlessly with the firm's continued growth as a premier Southeast Asian hub

The implementation is scheduled to go live in February 2026.

GEP SOFTWARE, recently named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay (S2P) Suites and The Hackett Group's CLM Solution Provider Perspective, encompasses GEP SMART™, the world's best procurement software; GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform; and GEP GREEN™ to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

