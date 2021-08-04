Mako Mining Clarifies Voting Procedures for Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the voting procedures for its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which is to be held virtually commencing at 10:00 am (Vancouver time) on Thursday, August 19, 2021, as further detailed in the proxy materials distributed to shareholders and available on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.com, and under the Company's provide on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular posted on the Company's website and filed on SEDAR states that any shareholder attending the Meeting via the live webcast or teleconference will not be able to vote during the Meeting. By way of clarification, only registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders who register and connect to the Meeting via Zoom will have the ability to participate in the live poll voting during the Meeting. There will be no ability for shareholders who connect to the Meeting via teleconference to vote during the Meeting.

Shareholders may register for the Meeting via Zoom from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device through the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WDEREJQmSv6AH-CKNe_C2g

Password: 987250

The Zoom link will become active shortly before the Meeting time.

If a shareholders wishes to connect to simply listen to the Meeting by phone, they may connect through one of the numbers provided below (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685

US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 846 8439 1616

Password: 987250

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kebcNs8oVC

In order to ensure that as many shares are represented at the Meeting as possible, the Company continues to requested that shareholders vote via proxy prior to the proxy cut-off time of 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on August 17, 2021.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including that the Meeting will be held on August 19, 2021 commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) and Mako's primary objective to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's current plans and expectations however such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events to differ materially, including, without limitation, that the Company is unable to proceed with the Meeting on such date and/or at such scheduled time; that the Company is not successful in operating San Albino profitably due to unforeseen circumstances and is unable to fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package and such other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations regarding the Meeting, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

