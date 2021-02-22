Mako Mining Announces Execution of Main Credit Facility with Nebari

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of February 16, 2021, it has now entered into the main credit facility with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP ("Nebari") to provide financing of US$6.34 million (the "Principal Amount").

The Company proposes to use the funds to accelerate the ramp up of mining operations at the San Albino gold project ("San Albino") in northern Nicaragua, the acceleration of the previously announced US$8.5 million 2021 exploration program (see press release dated February 1, 2021), and for fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Nebari financing.

The interest rate on the Principal Amount will be 8% with an original issue discount of 5.3% and a maturity date of March 31, 2022. There will be no pre-payment penalties and no hedging. Closing of the credit facility is expected on or before February 28, 2021.

The Company intends to repay the previously announced bridge loan from Nebari in full with the proceeds of the main credit facility. The credit facility is secured by a pledge of shares in favour of Nebari of the Company's Nicaraguan subsidiaries, Gold Belt, S.A. and Nicoz Resources, S.A. It is contemplated that the share pledges will be granted for the benefit of both Nebari and Mako's existing lender and controlling shareholder, Wexford Capital LP upon the closing on the main credit facility.

About Nebari

Nebari is a New York based manager of privately offered pooled investment vehicles including Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP which is funding the loan to Mako. The leadership team has deep experience with leading global mining companies and financial institutions. Nebari is known for partnering with motivated and capable management teams focused on achieving clear plan targets.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

