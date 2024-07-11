Making Eyecare Easy, and Helping More Customers to See

KITS Ramps up New Customer Growth; Now Acquiring More than $1 Million of Organic, Recurring Business per Week.

Company's New Customer Growth Supported by Highest Retention Rates in Category.

No Increase in Marketing Spend as Word of Mouth and Organic Traffic Increase.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, has announced a weekly record for new customer acquisition of $1.2 million. Momentum has been steadily building, and this marks the second weekly record in as many weeks.

New customer growth was balanced across eyeglasses and contact lenses, and across Canada and the US market. Growth in new customers comes as the company has expanded selection of KITS branded contact lenses and has formed direct billing partnerships integrated with separate insurance providers covering up to 70% of Canadians. As of Q1 2024, KITS had over 870,000 active customers, and currently has among the highest retention rates in the Optical Industry, with over 60% of revenue coming from repeat customers. The company continues to fund it's own organic growth, with six quarters in a row of positive adjusted EBITDA.

"We're excited that a record number of new vision-corrected customers have joined KITS," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "Momentum has been steadily building and continues to accelerate. Many of these new customers joined after hearing about KITS from others, so this increase in new revenue did not require an increase in marketing spend. We are confident that these new customers will be blown away by the value, and convenience of their KITS experience and become customers for life, adding to our industry leading retention levels. We continue on our mission to make eyecare easy for everyone and look forward to welcoming millions more new customers to KITS in the years ahead."

About KITS

