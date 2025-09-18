Makeup Without the Markup: Introducing Sona Cosmetics

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian-born, women-owned beauty brand, Sona Cosmetics, announces its official Canadian launch on September 18, bringing beauty without barriers to all Canadians. Built by beauty industry veterans on the belief that high-quality, trend-driven makeup should be available to all, Sona delivers premium beauty at a loveable price tag, without compromising quality.

Canadian-born, women-owned beauty brand Sona Cosmetics is bringing beauty without barriers to all Canadians. (CNW Group/Sona Cosmetics)

Rooted in inclusivity and inspired by culture, Sona is passionate about ensuring that everyone has the tools to play, experiment, and find what makes them love the skin they're in, inspiring the it girl in everyone.

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep lips soft and plump and peptides to give skin its bounce, every formula is meticulously crafted for maximum effectiveness. At Sona, affordable doesn't mean low quality; every product is backed by rigorous testing and features high-performing, cruelty-free, vegan formulas.

Sona's September product launch includes:

Tinted Lip Treatments – deep hydration, lightweight, everyday colour ($12)

– deep hydration, lightweight, everyday colour Peel Off Lip Stain – long-lasting and transfer-proof ($9)

– long-lasting and transfer-proof Glowy Lip Oils – jojoba + macadamia infused, hydrating, non-sticky ($10)

– jojoba + macadamia infused, hydrating, non-sticky Liquid Blush Wands – natural flush, buildable colour, easy sponge-tip for application ($12)

– natural flush, buildable colour, easy sponge-tip for application Liquid Contour Wands – seamless definition, blendable, precise applicator ($12)

– seamless definition, blendable, precise applicator Jelly Cheek and Lip Tint – multi-use tint, sheer glow, hydrating finish ($6)

All products are available in a variety of colours and shades.

"We believe that beauty should never feel exclusive or unattainable," says Emily David, Co-Founder & Director of Product of Sona Cosmetics. "Sona's mission is to create thoughtfully curated, high-performance beauty products that are driven by community, committed to inclusivity, and ensuring that no one is priced out of self-expression."

With sleek, bold and cruelty-free formulas, Sona strikes the perfect balance between luxury and accessibility. Sona is beauty without barriers, where everyone gets a seat at the table (and a killer lip-tint to match).

Sona Cosmetics is available starting September 18th online at sonacosmetics.ca , with shipping available anywhere in Canada and in select Canadian retailers, including Dollarama and Giant Tiger. Additional product launches are planned for October, November, and December.

For more information on Sona Cosmetics and updates on future product launches, please follow @sonacosmetics.ca on Instagram and visit sonacosmetics.ca .

About Sona Cosmetics

Sona Cosmetics is a Canadian, women-owned beauty brand dedicated to making high-quality, trend-driven makeup accessible to all. Guided by inclusivity, authenticity, and innovation, Sona creates thoughtfully formulated products that combine premium beauty with a loveable price tag. From hydrating essentials to bold, trend-first shades, every product is designed to evolve with the consumer, ensuring beauty remains effortless, exciting, and without barriers. Sona empowers individuals to play, experiment, and embrace their self-expression. It's beauty that feels good and does good.

