MakerMind Inc. announces launch of AI-powered platform built to help anyone start building

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MakerMind Inc.

Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- MakerMind Inc. ("MakerMind"), a privately held Toronto-based technology start-up, is pleased to announce the launch of MakerMind, an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform designed to help makers and those interested in building turn their ideas into projects they can confidently build.

Available today at www.getmakermind.com, MakerMind brings personalized  project planning, trusted building guidance and community inspiration together  in one platform created specifically for woodworkers, DIYers and makers of all  experience levels.

MakerMind is founded by Evan Sklar, an 18-year-old woodworker, maker and  content creator behind @evans_workshop on Instagram. Sklar began sharing  his woodworking journey online at the age of 10 and has since built a  community of more than 50,000 followers while helping to inspire other kids to  work with their hands, educate others about trade skills through his experiences  and give back to the communities they belong to. Sklar has continually raised  money for SickKids Foundation through his charity builds and sales.

After years of building projects, creating content and connecting with makers,  Sklar saw a recurring problem: many people have ideas and the desire to build  but do not know how to take the first step.

"MakerMind was created for the person who has an idea but does not know  where to begin," said Sklar. "I have been building since I was a kid, and I know  how intimidating a new project can feel when you do not have a clear plan, tools  or ideas. MakerMind is about removing that barrier. It gives people the guidance,  confidence and community they need to stop overthinking and start building,"  added Sklar.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, MakerMind is purpose-built for hands-on  projects and personalizes the experience around each user's tools, skill level,  preferred measurement system and building interests.

The platform's core features include:

  • Personalized AI build plans, created around the user's project idea,  available tools, experience and preferences;
  • Verified project plans, developed and reviewed to provide makers with  dependable, practical building guidance;
  • Personalized guidance, based on each maker's tools, skill level, interests  and preferred measurements; and
  • A maker-focused community, where users can share completed  projects, discover builds from others and find inspiration for what to create next.

"Technology should not replace creativity or craftsmanship. It should help more  people discover that they are capable of creating something themselves," said  Sklar. "The tools, knowledge and confidence needed to begin have historically 

felt scattered or difficult to access. MakerMind brings them together in one  place.," Sklar added. 

The platform offers a generous free tier that allows users to explore MakerMind's  core planning and community features. Users seeking expanded access can  subscribe to MakerMind Pro for CAD $6.99 per month or CAD $69.99 per year.

Through its launch, MakerMind aims to build a welcoming community where  makers can learn from one another, share what they create and gain the  confidence to take on their next project. "Some of the best things I have ever  built began with an idea I was not completely sure how to execute," said Sklar.  "MakerMind exists to help people move past that uncertainty. You do not need  to know everything before you begin. You already have what it takes to start  building," said Sklar. 

MakerMind is now available at www.getmakermind.com

Website: www.getmakermind.com

Socials: Instagram: @evans_workshop @getmakermind; YouTube:  @intheshopwithevan; and TikTok: @evansworkshop @getmakermind

SOURCE MakerMind Inc.

Media contact: MakerMind Inc., Email: [email protected]

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MakerMind Inc.