Make the Season Bright with the Corby Spirit and Wine Holiday Hosting Guide

Corby Spirit and Wine is helping you out with all your holiday entertaining and gifting needs this season.

Making Spirits Bright is broken up into themed sections, including:

Friends Fête — Friendship is among the greatest gifts of all. From girl's night, to time with the guys or a Secret Santa with the crew, there is a lot of gathering and sharing of holiday cheer at this time of year. These fun connections are a perfect time to experiment with some mixology and try some new cocktails.

'Tis the season the cherish those moments with that special someone. With the beauty of holiday lights in a winter snow, it is among the most romantic times on the calendar. Relax with festive cocktails, then unwind and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Festive Feast — Bring the main event to life, taking advantage of the holiday dinner as a time to reconnect with family and friends. Enjoy cocktail recipes and suggestions of pairings throughout every course of the meal.

Serene Solitude — The holiday season is always hectic, making it that much more important to treat yourself to some me-time indulgence. Kick back and enjoy those quiet times with some cocktail suggestions.

Bright Beginnings — Celebrate the year that was and look ahead with anticipation. Corby has suggestions for the prefect bubbly to enjoy at the stroke of midnight as well as some drinks to help make the celebration of the coming year more festive.

Gracious Gifts — Whether for business or for that person on your list who is particularly hard to buy for, this section contains some ideas that that range from award-winning whiskies to bottles of wine.

With an epic portfolio of proudly Canadian and world-renowned international brands, Corby has something to make every occasion bright.

Get your free copy of Making Spirits Bright at corby.ca/makingspiritsbright.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

