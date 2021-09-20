Makara Mining Announces Receipt of Purported Requisition of a Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Makara Mining Corp. (CSE: MAKA) (the "Company") announces, that a purported notice of requisition of a general meeting of shareholders (the "Purported Requisition") was delivered to the registered office of the Company on September 15, 2021.

The Purported Requisition has been made by Thu Bich Thi Gui and Purita Querida and would, if valid, require that the Company call and hold a general meeting of shareholders, pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The purpose of the proposed meeting is to effect changes to the Board of Directors.

The Company is reviewing the Purported Requisition, including reviewing its validity, and will respond within the time required by the Act.

Makara Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

