Majority of Canadians are willing to pay more for sustainably packaged food products

"Canadians, especially adults between the age of 18 and 34, clearly value brands that are invested in sustainability and it is encouraging to see the demand for high-quality eco-friendly products and packaging. This is what pushes the industry to stay focused on innovation and develop new merchandise supported by fully sustainable supply chains," said Ian Lifshitz, Vice-President of Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at Asia Pulp & Paper Canada.

While sustainability was found to be most important to Canadians when making purchasing decisions related to food packaging (63%), it is also important to over half of consumers when buying retail goods (56%) and office goods (53%).

"When asked who was responsible for improving sustainability, roughly half (49%) of consumers felt individuals themselves played an important role. That's a lot of people feeling empowered to affect change without waiting for governments or brands to take the lead. This tells me, that our industry must continue to innovate and offer alternative solutions." said Lifshitz.

Regardless of who Canadians felt was responsible for change, almost the entire nation demonstrated a commitment to act. A whopping 97% engaged in some form of sustainable activity such as recycling (90%), using reusable food containers or shopping bags (79%) and limiting use of single-use plastics like straws and cutlery (66%). Other sustainable activities included printing less paper (56%) and composting (48%).

"There is a definite global shift in purchasing sustainable products and Canada is no different," said Richard Tomasco, Vice President, Engine CARAVAN Surveys. "Canadian consumers clearly place a high value on sustainability and recognize the collective role they can play to address the environmental issues our planet faces today."

Methodology

The Sustainability survey was administered among a representative sample of 1,003 Canadian adults using Engine's Online CARAVAN® International Omnibus Survey. Online interviews took place August 13-18, 2019. Data is statistically weighted by age, gender and geographic region to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the Canadian population, 18 years of age and older.

About Asia Pulp & Paper

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) is a trade name for a group of pulp and paper manufacturing companies in Indonesia and China. APP is responsible for delivering quality products to meet the growing global demand for tissue, packaging and paper, with an annual combined pulp, paper, packaging product and converting capacity of over 19 million tons per annum. On any given day, APP's products find their way into the hands of consumers in various branded forms from all over the world.

Ensuring supply chain integrity and commitment to the Sustainable Roadmap Vision 2020 are crucial to APP's operations. Learn more about APP's path to operational excellence by reading our Sustainability Reports and Forest Conservation Policy at www.asiapulppaper.com.

About Engine

Engine is a data-driven marketing solutions company. Powered by data, driven by results and guided by people, we help our clients make connections that count—leading to bottom line growth, an inspired workplace and business transformation. With global headquarters in New York and 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Engine offers clients a vast range of marketing solutions—including insights, content, distribution, data and technology.

