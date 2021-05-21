Major Gift for the Canada Pavilion, Venice and Gallery Re-Named to Honour the Legacy of Dr. Shirley L. Thomson

The new $3 Million anonymous donation establishes a Canada Pavilion Maintenance Fund to support ongoing and future upkeep costs for the Canada Pavilion in Venice, Italy, owned by the National Gallery of Canada. Since 1958, the pavilion has been used as the official site for Canada's participation in the Venice Biennale for art.

Inspired by the 2018 successful restoration project, the Maintenance Fund will provide for the ongoing preservation and care of this important building and ensure that Canada's artists and architects have a beautiful and functional venue for representing the country. Karen Colby-Stothart, former Foundation CEO, was responsible for co-ordinating the restoration and securing the Maintenance Fund.

Ann Bowman, Chair of the Foundation, said: "On behalf of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, we are deeply grateful for this remarkable and strategic gift which ensures the longevity of the Canadian Pavilion in Venice to continue to showcase Canadian artists on the world stage ".

The donor has used the naming opportunity associated with this and other gifts to highlight and celebrate the remarkable leadership of the late Dr. Thomson. Esteemed for championing curatorial excellence, artistic daring and public discourse around art during her tenure, Dr. Thomson remains deeply respected for her professionalism, diplomacy, generosity, and humour.

Renowned for her visionary insight, Dr. Thomson led some of the most contentious acquisitions in the National Gallery of Canada's history. Most notable were the purchase of Barnett Newman's modernist painting, Voice of Fire and Mark Rothko's No. 16, both of which sparked debate about the public's role in supporting the presentation of modern art in a national museum.

In recognition of the donation, the National Gallery of Canada will rename its Abstract Expressionist Gallery the Dr. Shirley L. Thomson Gallery. It is a fitting tribute to her legacy that Voice of Fire, one of the Gallery's most visited works, is displayed prominently in the gallery which will bear Dr. Thomson's name.

"Dr. Shirley Thomson is an example to museum directors across Canada and around the world because she was a fearless champion of artistic freedom. I've often said the National Gallery provoked exciting conversations about art because of her leadership, something that I aspire to as well. It's so fitting that her leadership will be commemorated by naming this particular Gallery," said Dr. Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada.

Dr. Thomson also led the presentation of popular exhibitions showcasing the works of artists such as Degas, Emily Carr and Renoir, as well as more controversial exhibitions, like Jana Sterbaks' Vanitas: Flesh Dress for An Albino Anorectic (1987), which although offensive to some, provoked important discourse about not only what should be recognized as art, but the government's role in funding the arts.

The Dr. Shirley L. Thomson Gallery marks the first time a National Gallery space has been named for a former director.

The National Gallery of Canada, founded in 1880, is the home of Canada's most important collection of Indigenous, Canadian, and European art with a national mandate to share the visual arts with the entire country.

Founded in 1997, the National Gallery of Canada Foundation is an independent not-for-profit registered charity dedicated to achieving sustained private financial support for the Gallery. Since inception, the Foundation has raised more than $75 million in financial contributions and has facilitated donations of art to the National Gallery valued in excess of $62 million.

Commissioned by the National Gallery of Canada in 1957 and still owned by the Gallery to this day, the Canada Pavilion was designed by Milanese architects, Studio BBPR and is now a designated Heritage structure by virtue of its architectural importance. The Pavilion hosts Canada's finest artists and architects at the Venice Biennale in alternating years. Thanks to the financial support of Reesa Greenberg and the guidance of the Foundation, a major historic architectural restoration was completed in 2018. The National Film Board produced a documentary film about the Pavilion and its restoration: Open Sky: The Canada Pavilion in Venice, released in 2020.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada Foundation

