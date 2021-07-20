Major Expansion of Solotech's Online Store in the US with the Addition of PSSL.com

PSSL is a renowned Californian company for over 40 years now and is one of the largest and most respected sources of professional audio and lighting equipment in the United States. This initiative is perfectly aligned with Solotech's digital strategy and vision: to further expand its e-commerce global reach and provide a single source for pro AV and entertainment technology to customers worldwide. The combination of PSSL's expertise and impressive inventory and Solotech's US Online Store brings customers' shopping experience to a whole new level as they now access the single e-destination for world-class AV and entertainment technology.

Philip Giffard explains: "Solotech's strategy and strength is all about diversification, especially in this post-COVID era. To maintain our competitive advantage and leadership position, we make sure we offer customers what they want, wherever they are: an opportunity to easily find online high-quality AV products and services. On a single platform they can access a massive array of new/used equipment, exclusive brands, complementary services, multi-expertise for all needs, trendy gear, amazing deals, etc. This alliance with PSSL simply means customers get the best of both worlds and from companies that are known for their ability to deliver at all times!"

Dave Rice of PSSL adds: "Solotech is a unique company with a compelling service offering and great people. The addition of PSSL brings an exponential expansion and numerous cross-selling opportunities. Both PSSL and Solotech's customers can benefit from the complimentary tribal knowledge and distinct service offerings each company and their teams possess. PSSL brings e-commerce experience to Solotech's US Online Store, and Solotech brings substantive financial backing; broad and upmarket product offering; powerful vendor relationships; a worldwide network of systems' engineers and production professionals."

This large-scale e-commerce platform and greater offering targets all markets, as PSSL and Solotech can undertake and service any project across the globe, including businesses, big and small, houses of worship, government, nightclubs, military bases and major theme parks.

Existing and new customers are invited to take advantage of this great news and to browse through tens of thousands of cutting-edge products by visiting PSSL's website at www.pssl.com.

About Solotech

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 16 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and in the United Kingdom. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education, and is fully supported by three major shareholders: Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. Solotech employs 1,550 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Quebec City and Saguenay.

Find out more at: solotech.com

About ProSound And Stage Lighting

ProSound And Stage Lighting (PSSL or PSSL.com as we have become to be known) has grown to one of the largest and most respected sources of professional audio and lighting equipment in the United States. We are located in Westminster, California - right down the road from Disneyland! Our goal at PSSL.com is to exceed our customer's expectations at every point of contact. To meet this goal we must provide excellent products and outstanding customer service, all at guaranteed low prices. Total customer satisfaction will always be our bottom line.

Find out more at: www.pssl.com.

