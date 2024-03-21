Major Changes Announced by Ramudden Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Ramudden Canada, a subsidiary of Ramudden Global, operates as a robust network of infrastructure safety companies specializing in traffic management products and safety services, all with a chief focus on traffic safety infrastructure. Through strategic acquisitions of leading companies, and organic growth Ramudden Canada has emerged as a key player in the Canadian traffic services industry, thus bolstering Ramudden Global's footprint in the North American market.

Over the past two years, Ramudden Canada has acquired several industry-leading entities, including Stinson Owl-Lite (now operating as Stinson), Stinson ITS (rebranded as Ramudden Digital), Direct Traffic Management, Dynamic Traffic Control, Municipal Traffic Services, PGC Traffic and OBW Equipment (all now known simply as Ramudden). This cohesive group of companies, unified under the Ramudden Global umbrella, delivers high-quality traffic management solutions to municipalities, construction firms, industrial sectors, and both private and public entities across North America.

Recently, Ramudden Canada announced several significant milestones that collectively impact its acquired Canadian companies.

New Centralized Website

The newly launched website, ramudden.ca, serves as a centralized platform, bringing together all of the brands under one umbrella. This initiative ensures that clients can easily access and benefit from the strengths, services, and products offered by each of the companies. James Delamere, CEO of Ramudden Canada, emphasized the significance of this development stating that, "The website marks a pivotal step forward for Ramudden Canada. By consolidating the expertise of various traffic safety companies, the website becomes a central hub for all traffic safety services, technologies, and products. It represents the realization of our goal to unite all these entities together to make our roads safer through top-tier service and product offerings. While all companies now operate together, you can rest assured that our standards remain unchanged. Customers can expect the same, if not better, levels of quality and reliability they've always received."

Updated Stinson Logo

Following the launch of the newly established Ramudden Canada website, significant transformations have unfolded, notably in the form of Stinson's revamped logo. While retaining its well-known name, Stinson has unveiled an updated logo that aligns with the identity of Ramudden Canada. This evolution represents a natural progression towards cohesion and unity between the two entities. Departing from its existing owl logo, Stinson's new logo now integrates Ramudden's distinctive triangles, symbolizing the convergence of shared values and objectives. This strategic realignment fosters enhanced synergy, presenting a more unified and recognizable front. You can explore the new website at ramudden.ca.

Several Companies Renamed

A branding initiative has been implemented to consolidate Ramudden Services and OBW Equipment under the singular identity of Ramudden. This unified approach further integrates both entities within the broader Ramudden ecosystem, positioning them as integral components of the Ramudden Global family. Operating under the streamlined name Ramudden, both companies' websites will transition to the unified platform of ramudden.ca, reinforcing the cohesive Ramudden brand identity across all channels and enhancing brand recognition and synergy.

About Ramudden Global

Ramudden Global is a network of infrastructure safety companies providing urban and high-speed traffic management, arboriculture, digital services, and specialisms in infrastructure safety. With over 4,500 employees across 11 countries, their mission is 'to get people home safely every day.' It inspires their entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, sharing ideas and solutions to lead the way in innovation and governance to become a force for good - A caring force for a safer world.

About Ramudden Canada

Ramudden Canada, with several locations throughout Southern Ontario, helps municipalities and the private sector, including construction, contracting, and engineering firms, by helping them to ensure safety in and around roadworks and construction sites – safety that meets and exceeds all regulatory requirements as they relate to worksite and traffic safety and provide rental equipment, including barrier wall options.

About Stinson

Stinson, Ontario's largest traffic safety signs and devices manufacturing and distribution company serves the Ontario marketplace with a vast inventory of temporary and permanent traffic control safety equipment and products, traffic device electronics repairs, and truck safety upfitting services.

About Ramudden Digital

Ramudden Digital was founded in 2020 after five years of continued success as a former division of Stinson. They are a traffic technology company based in Vaughan, Ontario, that distributes and integrates a wide variety of traffic management hardware and software solutions. This includes industry-leading permanent traffic sensor systems as well as temporary work zone digital traffic management technologies.

