Major Border Seizure Highlights Consequences of Ottawa's Nicotine Pouch Restrictions

Ontario Convenience Stores Association Urges Premier Ford to Follow Alberta's Lead and Tell Ottawa to Reverse the Convenience Store Ban on Regulated Nicotine Pouches

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) says a recent major contraband nicotine seizure at the Blue Water Bridge demonstrates exactly what retailers warned would happen when the federal government removed legal nicotine pouches from convenience stores and restricted their sale to pharmacies only.

According to a recent CBC news story, Canada Border Services Agency officers seized more than 13,000 tins of contraband nicotine products at the Blue Water Bridge crossing in Ontario.

"The illegal market is growing because the federal government created the opportunity for it," said Terry Yaldo, Board Chair of the OCSA. "It makes no sense that the same stores trusted to sell cigarettes, alcohol, and lottery products are suddenly deemed untrustworthy to sell a federally regulated smoking cessation product," added Yaldo. "Our members have demonstrated for decades that they can responsibly manage restricted products in communities across Ontario."

The association is calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to publicly support Ontario convenience retailers and follow the lead of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who recently urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to overturn the federal restriction on convenience store sales of nicotine pouches.

The OCSA is also calling on Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel to review the growing consequences of the current policy and work toward restoring legal retail access to regulated nicotine pouches through responsible convenience store operators.

"Premier Danielle Smith showed leadership by standing up for small businesses, consumer choice, and common sense," said Yaldo. "We are urging Premier Ford to do the same and tell Ottawa, including Health Minister Marjorie Michel, to reverse this misguided policy before the illegal market grows even further."

The OCSA says independent convenience stores across Ontario continue to lose significant revenue while criminal networks profit from the expanding underground market.

"Our members want to be part of the solution, particularly when it comes to helping more people quit smoking" Yaldo concluded. "Legal, regulated products sold through responsible retailers protect consumers far better than contraband products flowing across the border."

SOURCE Ontario Convenience Stores Association

Media Contact: Terry Yaldo, Board Chair, Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA), [email protected], +1 (519) 791-6277