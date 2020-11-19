Maitri Health Technologies Announces Commencement of Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Canadian Company developing a global platform for healthcare supply security;

Targeting global PPE market with onshore manufacturing model and integrated digital health solutions.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri" or "the Company") (CSE: MTEC), a global platform for healthcare supply security, announced today that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") to commence trading on the CSE at the opening of markets today under the symbol "MTEC".

Prior to and in connection with the listing of Maitri's Common Shares on the CSE, the Company's Listing Application dated November 17, 2020 has been accepted by the CSE and filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

Maitri brings a new business model to the global healthcare supply market. Maitri's Board of Directors and Strategic Advisors consists of experienced leaders with extensive expertise, including a former Canadian Minister of Health, one of the world's foremost specialists in infectious diseases, and a globally recognized researcher and innovator in healthcare supply systems.

"We're more than just a provider of materials," said Andrew Morton, CEO. "We offer a complete platform of innovative masks, shields, disinfectants and testing solutions that are sourced and manufactured onshore. Our model provides a stable, steady supply of quality, certified products that has often been difficult for organizations to find and secure in the healthcare supply system."

"Our vision is to integrate technology into all aspects of our healthcare system," said Mr. Morton. "We see digital solutions as a significant advancement. By layering in technology, our clients can better manage, track, replenish and trace their PPE and the people using them. We intend to create a more sophisticated supply system that enables safer workplaces and helps keep businesses and economies running uninterrupted well beyond the current pandemic."

Maitri plans to export this model internationally, by licensing or building domestic manufacturing and supply logistics throughout the Americas and across the globe.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies (CSE: MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

