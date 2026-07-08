Maison Territo expands its immersive luxury showroom concept in Montreal with more than 100 international design brands

One year after opening, Maison Territo in Montreal is strengthening its position within Canada's luxury interiors market, representing more than 100 international design brands and expanding its role across residential and hospitality interior design projects.

For more information, visit maisonterrito.ca/en

MONTREAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Located in Montreal's Royalmount district, the 11,000-square-foot showroom brings together Italian and international design houses, including Fendi Casa, Versace Home and Dolce & Gabbana Casa. Each brand is presented through interiors that reflect its identity, craftsmanship and design language.

The showroom's reputation has reached the fashion houses themselves: Domenico Dolce, the Sicilian-born co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, has visited Maison Territo in person.

Fendi Casa at Maison Territo

Rather than operating as a traditional retail space, Maison Territo is conceived as a series of complete spatial experiences. The showroom allows design professionals and private residential clients to explore materials, finishes, atmosphere and lifestyle within immersive environments, presenting each brand as a design concept rather than as individual products.

Since opening, Maison Territo has expanded its portfolio and project scope. Key details include:

Brand portfolio: more than 100 international brands





Project scope: private residences, large-scale residential developments and hospitality projects





Client base: architects, interior designers and private residential clients across Canada

The project is rooted in a family business established in Montreal in 1972 as Casavogue, a furniture store founded on Sicilian heritage and a dedication to craftsmanship and Italian design culture. This foundation has been carried forward by David Territo and his wife and co-founder, Liv Siv-Ing, who developed Maison Territo as an evolution of that legacy.

"Each maison has its own identity and way of living," say David Territo and Liv Siv‑Ing. "Our aim is to allow clients to experience those worlds in a complete and immersive way, not just through objects, but through atmosphere and emotion."

Through its expanding portfolio and immersive approach, Maison Territo continues to establish itself within Canada's luxury interiors landscape as a destination for international design, distinctive interiors and refined craftsmanship.

ABOUT MAISON TERRITO

Maison Territo is a luxury destination in Montreal's Royalmount district. It presents curated settings from international houses and partners with more than 100 brands to support residential and hospitality projects. Its approach is rooted in craftsmanship, design heritage and contemporary luxury living.

Visit maisonterrito.ca/en or explore our media kit and photo gallery here.

SOURCE Maison Territo

Contact information: [email protected], +1(514) 800-0102; 5050, Côte de Liesse #1050, Mont‑Royal, QC H4P 0C9, Canada