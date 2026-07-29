Maison Shanghai 2026: Design Without Limits Showcases China's Future Design Vision

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Maison Shanghai 2026 will return from 7–10 September 2026 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC) under the theme "Design Without Limits," bringing together designers, brands, manufacturers, architects, retailers and international buyers to discover the future of home living and design innovation.

More than an exhibition, Maison Shanghai positions design as a bridge connecting creativity, industry, culture and global business opportunities. The 2026 edition will introduce a new "4 Theme Halls + 1 Design Gathering Programme" framework, creating a comprehensive platform spanning aesthetic experiences, manufacturing resources, creative thinking and future innovation.

Four Dimensions of China's Evolving Design Ecosystem

H1 Decoration Aesthetics – The Language of Space

H1 explores contemporary living through interior decoration, soft furnishings, materials and spatial solutions, presenting immersive design experiences that connect aesthetics with everyday life.

H2 New Channel Selection – Connecting Manufacturing with Global Markets

H2 focuses on new sourcing opportunities by connecting high-quality Chinese manufacturers with international buyers, designers and emerging business channels, creating new pathways for collaboration and growth.

H3 Design Highland – The Creative and Intellectual Core of Contemporary Chinese Design

As the most prestigious and concept-driven section of Maison Shanghai 2026, H3 Design Highland represents the highest level of creative exploration within the event. It brings together leading Chinese designers, artists and creative pioneers to explore the ideas, cultural narratives and future visions behind design.

Through curated exhibitions, original design showcases and cross-disciplinary dialogue, H3 highlights how Chinese design evolves through craftsmanship, technology, sustainability and future living concepts.

H4 Future Presence – Exploring New Possibilities

H4 serves as an innovation hub for emerging designers, creative brands and new business models, showcasing how design can inspire future lifestyles and industry transformation.

Beyond the exhibition halls, Design Gathering will create a platform for global exchange through forums, product launches and networking activities connecting creative professionals and industry partners.

With 80,000 sqm of exhibition space, 1,000+ brands, 100+ forums, and 20+ events, Maison Shanghai 2026 aims to become a key meeting point for global design communities seeking new trends, innovative solutions, sourcing opportunities and partnerships with China's evolving design ecosystem.

Held alongside Furniture China 2026 (8–11 September | SNIEC), Maison Shanghai offers international professionals a complete September experience in Shanghai -- connecting design inspiration, manufacturing capabilities and future business opportunities in one destination.

Pre-register online or via app.

Organizers: CNFA and IM Sinoexpo

SOURCE Maison Shanghai

IM Sinoexpo, [email protected]