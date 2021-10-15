Mainstreet Research forms partnership with iPolitics

Move provides in-depth news, polling coverage

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation (TSX: TS.B) is announcing that Mainstreet Research, a premier public opinion and research company, has become an equity partner with iPolitics, a leading Ottawa-based digital news outlet.

Under the partnership, Mainstreet Research is working with iPolitics to provide top-level political and public policy coverage of federal and provincial affairs, including future elections.

Founded in 2010, Mainstreet Research has an impressive track record in accurately predicting election results at the national, provincial and municipal levels and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for comprehensive market research, analysis and advice.

iPolitics is a non-partisan media organization that provides its subscribers with breaking news, podcasts and in-depth policy analysis of federal and provincial politics, regulatory affairs and key industries. Torstar, through one of its subsidiaries, purchased iPolitics in 2018.

During the recent federal election, in conjunction with Mainstreet Research, iPolitics launched the Electionometer, a best-in-class polling dashboard for Election 2021. The innovative dashboard fundamentally changed the way in which polling and election results were covered in Canada, providing subscribers the opportunity to see polling activity and results happening in real time.



Quito Maggi, founder and president of Mainstreet Research, said he is "thrilled to be partnering with Torstar and the team at iPolitics to offer the best in-depth polling and data visualizations for Canadian politics in addition to the robust coverage that existing iPolitics subscribers have come to expect from the iPolitics team."

Paul Rivett, chair and co-owner of Torstar, said the partnership "complements iPolitics' already-extensive coverage of federal, provincial and municipal politics, offering our subscribers an exclusive package of news and information unmatched by other news organizations. With Mainstreet's polling and data we are an unequalled information source for people interested in government affairs, especially senior business leaders, politicians, government officials and public policy experts."

