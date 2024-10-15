MAINEGENERAL HEALTH IN THE US SELECTS SECTRA'S ENTERPRISE IMAGING SAAS TO HELP RADIOLOGISTS IMPROVE DIAGNOSTIC SPEED DESPITE GROWING DEMANDS

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide US healthcare provider MaineGeneral Health its enterprise imaging as a fully hosted public cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. The comprehensive solution will provide radiologists diagnostic speed while the service enhances security and scalability.

Sectra's module for breast imaging

"We're excited to implement Sectra's advanced enterprise imaging solution," says Mark St. John, CIO at MaineGeneral Health. "The system has the potential to replace some of what we currently use for other specialties, including cardiology, oncology and pathology. Sectra has an excellent reputation for service, reliability, and continuously improving their products and services."

Based in Augusta, MaineGeneral Health serves central Maine through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities. In September 2024, they signed a 5-year agreement for Sectra One Cloud, and will utilize the modules for radiology and breast imaging, as well as the vendor-neutral archive (VNA). MaineGeneral Health performs approximately 200,000 exams annually.

"Radiologists everywhere face high demands and need solutions that help maintain diagnostic speed. That speed isn't just about how quickly images load. It's also about system reliability, having advanced clinical tools at your fingertips, and features that ensure each case is read by the right person at the right time. Sectra One Cloud addresses these needs, helping MaineGeneral optimize workflows and support their mission of delivering excellent healthcare," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive eleven years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

