Mailo's The Pasta Project to Open First North American Location in Toronto

Mailo's menu features curated pasta creations with customizable ingredient add-ons, allowing consumers to tailor dishes to their preferences. Guests can choose from three pasta varieties: Rigatoni, Casarecce, or Campanelle, each paired with one of the brand's signature sauces made from premium ingredients. Every meal is served in Mailo's iconic to-go cups, designed for convenient dining whether on the move or enjoyed throughout the city.

With an established presence across Greece, Cyprus, and Lebanon, Mailo's is bringing its globally recognized pasta concept to Canada for the brand's first North American opening. Founder Nikos Moutsouroufis created Mailo's to fill a gap in the industry by offering high-quality pasta tailored to younger, fast-paced consumers seeking both convenience and quality.

"The expansion of our restaurants into Canada marks an exciting new chapter of growth for the brand," says Nikos Moutsouroufis, Founder of Mailo's The Pasta Project. "Toronto is our strategic launchpad -- a multicultural, trend-driven city that will help shape our future growth across North America. Our first store is designed to be more than just a point of sale; it's a destination where we can build awareness, foster community, and introduce guests to the Mailo's experience."

The Toronto location has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the full Mailo's brand experience with a vibrant, welcoming environment where guests come to "eat at Mailo's," not simply eat pasta. The space is intended to appeal to friends, families, students, professionals, and solo diners alike.

The menu will feature 13 flavour-forward pasta dishes, ranging from timeless favourites like Carbonara to the Greek-inspired Pastitsio, offering consumers a fresh and convenient way to enjoy elevated pasta on the go.

Mailo's The Pasta Project officially opens on June 12, 2026 at 357 Bremner Blvd. in Toronto.

To learn more and stay up to date on all opening announcements, visit instagram.com/mailoscanada

About Mailo's The Pasta Project

Founded in Athens, Greece, Mailo's The Pasta Project is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its signature "street pasta" concept, combining premium ingredients with the convenience of modern urban dining. With more than 50 locations across Greece, Cyprus, and Lebanon, Mailo's offers flavour-forward pasta dishes served in its iconic red to-go cups. The brand's first North American location opens in Toronto in June 2026.

SOURCE Mailo's - The Pasta Project

Media Contact: Amy Newediuk, Bodega Public Relations, [email protected],