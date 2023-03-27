Magna Gold Obtains Initial Order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Magna Gold Corp. (NEX: MGR.H) (OTCPINK: MGLQF) ("Magna Gold", and together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, "Magna" or the "Company") announces that it was granted an initial order (the "Initial Order") pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") on application by Magna Gold seeking court protection from its creditors to allow it to restructure its business and property as a going concern. The Initial Order, among other things, (i) provides for a stay of all proceedings in favour of Magna Gold, staying creditors from enforcing their claims until April 4, 2023 (which date can be extended by further Order of the Court); (ii) continues, under the CCAA, the proceedings under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. B-3, as amended (the "BIA"), commenced by Magna Gold pursuant to a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (the "NOI") filed on March 3, 2023; (iii) authorizes the decision by Magna Gold to incur no further expenses in relation to any filings and disclosures that may be required by any federal, provincial or other laws respecting securities or capital markets in Canada or the United States; and (iv) relieves Magna Gold of any obligation to call and hold its annual general meeting of shareholders until further Order of the Court.

Pursuant to the Initial Order, KSV Restructuring Inc. was appointed as monitor in the CCAA proceedings and will assist Magna Gold with, among other things, (i) continuing to operate its business in the ordinary course, (ii) monitoring and updating the Court on the progress of the proceedings relating to the application for restructuring and provisional creditor protection by Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V ("Molimentales"), Magna Gold's indirect subsidiary, before the Second District Court for Insolvency Matters located in Mexico City, Mexico, (iii) developing a forward-looking business plan for the benefit of Magna Gold's creditors and other stakeholders, and (iv) evaluating the viability of presenting a plan of compromise or arrangement to Magna Gold's creditors within the proposed CCAA proceedings, all under the supervision of the Court. Importantly, management of Magna Gold remains responsible for the day-to-day operations.

As a result of the foregoing, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has advised Magna Gold that the trading of Magna Gold's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the NEX Board of the TSXV has been suspended. Effective March 8, 2023, the Common Shares were transferred to the NEX in connection with Magna Gold filing the NOI under the BIA as described in Magna Gold's news release dated March 3, 2023.

Magna is a Mexico focused gold and silver production company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico. It is committed to advancing its 100% owned flagship San Francisco Mine, its Margarita Silver Project and other highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora and in Chihuahua. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production. Magna employs community members and services in its operations.

