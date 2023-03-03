Magna Gold and its Subsidiary Obtain Creditor Protection and Announce Transfer to NEX

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCPINK: MGLQF) ("Magna Gold", and together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, "Magna" or the "Company"), today announces that Magna Gold has filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (the "NOI") under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) which will provide creditor protection while the Company seeks to restructure its affairs. KSV Restructuring Inc. was appointed as proposal trustee (in such capacity, the "Proposal Trustee") under the NOI to monitor Magna Gold's operations and restructuring. The effect of the NOI is an initial and immediate stay of proceedings in favour of Magna Gold for 30 days, which stay can be extended by court order. As noted, Magna Gold is seeking to restructure; not liquidate. Information and materials filed in connection with the NOI will be available on the Proposal Trustee's website: https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/magnagold.

In coordination with the NOI, Magna Gold's indirect subsidiary, Molimentales del Noroeste S.A. de C.V. ("Molimentales") filed an application for restructuring ("solicitud de concurso mercantil en fase de concurso") and provisional creditor protection ("medidas cautelares") (the "Insolvency Application") before the Second District Court for Insolvency Matters located in Mexico City, Mexico (Juzgado Segundo de Distrito en Materia de Concursos Mercantiles con Residencia en la Ciudad de México y Jurisdicción en toda la República Mexicana; the "Concurso Court") under the Mercantile Insolvency Act ("Ley de Concursos Mercantiles"). Molimentales is the owner and operator of the Company's San Francisco Mine. The initial ruling in connection with the Insolvency Application was issued by the Concurso Court on March 3, 2023 and certain pre-emptive protections were granted in favour of Molimentales including, inter alia, a suspension of all enforcement proceedings against the assets or rights of Molimentales.

The decision to seek creditor protection for Magna Gold and Molimentales was made after careful consideration of the Company's cash position, scheduled debt payments, forecast revenue and expenses and all available alternatives. Following consultation with its legal and financial advisors, the Board of Directors of Magna Gold determined that it was in the best interests of Magna Gold and Molimentales and their stakeholders to seek to restructure their affairs under the applicable creditor relief laws. The proceedings are intended to, among other things, facilitate a restructuring of the Company's balance sheet, the injection of additional capital, a sale of the company or its assets, or any combination thereof. Importantly, management of Magna Gold and Molimentales remain responsible for the day-to-day operations, under the general oversight of the Proposal Trustee and the Concurso Court.

As a result of the foregoing, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has advised Magna Gold that the trading of Magna Gold's common shares will be transferred to the NEX Board of the TSXV effective at the opening of the market on March 8, 2023. The trading symbol will change from MGR to MGR.H.

No directors of Magna Gold have resigned and the board of directors continues to be comprised of six directors.

About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna is a Mexico focused gold and silver production company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico. It is committed to advancing its 100% owned flagship San Francisco Mine, its Margarita Silver Project and other highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora and in Chihuahua. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production. Magna employs community members and services in its operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Arturo Bonillas

President and CEO

Cautionary Statements

For further information: Please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.magnagoldcorp.com or contact us at telephone +52 (662) 310 0326, email [email protected]