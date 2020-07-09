MagicMed Industries Files First Psychedelic Derivative Patent

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - MagicMed Industries Inc. ("MagicMed" or "the Company") today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering composition of matter, drug formulation and process of preparation claims for novel psilocybin derivatives. This patent filing is anticipated to be the first in a series of applications that together will protect the Company's broad portfolio of novel psilocybin molecular derivatives, the PsybraryTM.

MagicMed partners will be able to search, select and test from the derivatives in the PsybraryTM and use it as a building block for their own product development based on the indication that they are targeting (anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD and many others).

"We are excited by the new opportunities to partner with pharmaceutical manufacturers afforded by the library of derivatives that this patent application claims," stated MagicMed President and CEO Dr. Joseph Tucker. "Our business model is to work hand in hand with pharma partners to assist them in taking excellent medicinal product candidates forward. In fact, we have already initiated talks with potential partners to assist them in the development of new therapies for diverse psychological indications."

About Psilocybin

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring molecule that is generating significant interest as a component of potential new therapeutic medicinal products for inadequately treated psychological indications including anxiety, depression, substance dependence and cluster or migraine headaches. The potential medical application of psilocybin while encouraging, remains limited due to the natural molecule's inherent side effects, such as hallucinations and panic attacks. This has pointed to the need for modified molecules, which maximize positive attributes and reduce negative side effects.

About MagicMed

MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop psychedelic-derived medicinal and licit consumer goods products. MagicMed's molecular derivatives library, the PsybraryTM is anticipated to be an essential building block from which industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the PsybraryTM is on psilocybin, which is expected to be opportunistically expanded to other psychedelics like MDMA, ketamine, Ibogaine, Mescaline, and Ayahuasca. For more information, please visit our website at www.magicmedindustries.com.

For further information: Joseph Tucker, PhD, CEO, MagicMed Industries Inc., Email: [email protected], Phone: 508-627-0485; Dave Burwell, Investor Relations, VP, The Howard Group, Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-410-7907

