Magical Credit Expands Family of Lending Companies With Magical Cash and Magical Business

The Toronto-based lender, serving Canadians since 2014, grows its brand family to span personal installment loans, fast short-term cash loans, and business funding, bringing accessible financing to consumers and small businesses alike.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Magical Credit Inc., one of Canada's most established alternative lenders, today announced the expansion of its family of lending companies. Building on its flagship Magical Credit personal loan business, the group now includes Magical Cash, its fast short-term lending brand, and Magical Business, a direct funder providing Ontario small businesses with advances of up to $300,000.

Together, the three brands allow the company to serve Canadians at every stage of their financial lives, from an unexpected bill to a major personal expense to the working capital a growing business needs to seize its next opportunity.

"Since 2014, our mission has been simple: say yes to the Canadians the banks turn away," said Natalie Bell, Co-founder of Magical Credit Inc. "With Magical Cash and Magical Business, we're taking everything we've learned about fast, fair, human lending and putting it to work for more people, and now for the small businesses that power our communities."

A Brand for Every Borrower

Magical Credit: Personal Installment Loans. The flagship brand that started it all. Magical Credit offers installment loans from $1,500 to $20,000 with terms of 12 to 60 months, welcoming applicants with bad credit and non-traditional income. Approvals in as little as one business day. Learn more at magicalcredit.ca.

Magical Cash: Fast Short-Term Loans. When life can't wait, Magical Cash delivers. Fully online loans of up to $1,500 with no credit check required and funds deposited in as little as one hour. A fast, transparent, and secure way to handle life's surprises. Learn more at magicalcash.ca.

Magical Business: Funding for Ontario Small Businesses. The newest member of the family brings the group's signature speed and accessibility to entrepreneurs. As a direct funder, not a broker, Magical Business provides Ontario small businesses with merchant cash advances from $5,000 up to $300,000, with a simple online application and revenue-based qualification that looks at the health of the business, not just a credit score. Learn more at magicalbusiness.ca.

"Small business owners are used to hearing 'no' or waiting weeks for an answer," added Natalie Bell "Magical Business exists to change that. We fund directly, we decide quickly, and we treat every application like the livelihood it represents."

A Decade of Saying Yes

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Magical Credit built its reputation by lending to Canadians overlooked by traditional banks. A proud member of the Canadian Lenders Association and a recipient of the CLA's Top 25 Companies in Lending recognition, the company has grown from a single consumer lending product into a diversified group serving both households and businesses, all under one promise: fast decisions, transparent terms, and respect for every applicant.

About Magical Credit Inc.

Magical Credit Inc. is a Toronto-based Canadian lender operating a family of brands: Magical Credit (personal installment loans from $1,500 to $20,000), Magical Cash (fast short-term loans up to $1,500), and Magical Business (merchant cash advances of $5,000 to $300,000 for Ontario small businesses). Since 2014, the group has specialized in accessible lending for Canadians with bad credit or non-traditional income, with fully online applications and fast approvals. Visit magicalcredit.ca, magicalcash.ca, and magicalbusiness.ca.

SOURCE Magical Credit Inc

Media Contact: Natalie Bell, Co-Founder, Magical Credit Inc., 1-855-639-6888, [email protected]