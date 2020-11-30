Magic Software Inc. Becomes a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium, Strengthening Commitment to Serve the Global EdTech Community

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Magic Software Inc. announced that it has become a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium, the largest and most productive non-profit collaborative advancing educational technology innovation and impact. The New York-based Magic serves education publishers and edtech companies to build their digital learning products and solutions. Besides providing outsourcing services, its cloud-based MagicBox™ platform allows publishers to deliver learning products for enabling remote learning to over 4.5 MM students globally.

Magic has been associated with IMS since 2017 and is now seeking to aggressively contribute to several IMS key initiatives, including Digital Credentials and Pathways, Learning Data and Analytics, and CASE Network. Magic will also contribute to project groups for Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI®), OneRoster®, and other IMS standards to further develop a seamless learning ecosystem for education markets. As digital adoption is growing, the last mile problem of a fragmented technology landscape is becoming a chokepoint for the industry. Magic intends to collaborate with its large client base and invest in building standards-based technology solutions that overcome these industry challenges.

Magic's team of subject matter experts and digital education experts is deeply involved in bridging the gap between their clients, and the teaching and learning experiences of teachers and students in the K-12/higher ed markets.

"I am honored to extend our association with IMS Global Learning Consortium," said Acky Kamdar, CEO, Magic Software Inc. He added, "As a Contributing Member, our focus is to keep moving the edtech digital ecosystem forward. With the broad adoption of innovative practices and IMS standards such as LTI, Learning Information Services (LIS), Question and Test Interoperability® (QTI®), Common Cartridge®, Caliper Analytics®, and TrustEd Apps™, we're enabling a learning ecosystem that is more relevant, productive, and impactful for all learners everywhere."

"IMS Contributing Members are leaders in digital transformation when it comes to the focus on teaching and learning," said Dr. Rob Abel, CEO at IMS Global Learning Consortium. "We are pleased that Magic Software has upgraded its prior membership and look forward to their collaboration and contributions to advancing an interoperable digital ecosystem that supports better online, hybrid, and in-person education and learning outcomes."

About Magic Software Inc.

Magic Software Inc. is a New York-based technology and content services company that has served the education technology business since 1989 and has a global presence with a workforce of 550 EdTech engineers. Magic EdTech , a division of Magic Software Inc., focuses on digital learning solutions and technology services to meet the needs of education and corporate businesses. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with most of them over the last decade. Magic's experience of delivering learning platforms with analytics to empower students and educators manifests in its cloud-hosted out-of-the-box SaaS platform, MagicBox™ ( https://www.getmagicbox.com ), a 2020 IMS Learning Impact Awards Gold medal winner, that is currently used by 4.5MM students globally.

For Inquiries:

Abhinav Singh

[email protected]

Ph:+ 8826009567

SOURCE Magic Software Inc.