Magic Leap Launches Spatial Computing for Enterprise with New Software Suite and Services

Global enterprises, including NTT DOCOMO, Boston Consulting Group, BNP Paribas, Deloitte, Hyperloop TT, JetBlue Vacations, McLaren, and Skender commit to bringing spatial computing to their companies and customers

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Magic Leap today announced a suite of services, a robust set of applications designed specifically for the enterprise environment, and the availability of Magic Leap 1, an updated version of Magic Leap One Creator Edition.

Over the past few years Magic Leap has worked with enterprise customers and partners to develop tools and services designed to maximize the vast opportunities afforded by spatial computing for corporations.

MAGIC LEAP'S ENTERPRISE SUITE

Available today on Magicleap.com, the Magic Leap Enterprise Suite includes everything a business needs to efficiently roll out spatial computing to employees, enable employees to log in to their device using their enterprise credentials, manage the device and data, and deploy enterprise or custom built applications. Priced at $2995, Magic Leap 1 Enterprise Suite includes:

Magic Leap 1, an updated version of Magic Leap One Creator Edition.

Two-year access to dedicated omnichannel support.

Two-year access to Device Manager with enterprise-level support from Magic Leap. Device Manager lets authorized administrators control important aspects of working with Magic Leap 1, enabling them to configure and set up devices, view usage metrics, remotely distribute apps and updates, and remotely lock or wipe devices if needed.

Two-year access to a RapidReplace program, so you can get a new device quickly if you need one.

A two-year extended warranty to guarantee Magic Leap 1 always works as it should.

While spatial computing has the ability to impact every aspect of business, Magic Leap is focusing its first generation enterprise solutions across four core areas: Communication, Collaboration and Co-presence; 3D Visualization; Learn and Assist; and Location-based Services.

Magic Leap and its partners, including Across Realities, Arvizio, Eon Reality, Immersion Analytics, Immersiv, Minsar, Nomtek, Obsess, PTC, RoOomy, Spatial, Taqtile, Verses and VIM, have created applications in these core areas. Many are available in Magic Leap World today with more rolling out over the next several months.

"Today's announcement heralds the arrival of a new chapter for spatial computing with an advanced technology platform for enterprises across all industry sectors," said Omar Khan, Chief Product Officer at Magic Leap. "Our innovative partners are leading the charge by developing groundbreaking solutions that will transform their businesses and customer experiences. Together, we are rewriting the rules of business with spatial solutions that will yield greater efficiencies, deeper engagement, and significant new business opportunities for all stakeholders."

Communication, Collaboration and Co-presence

The modern workplace is changing - organizations are becoming flatter and workforces more disparate, but our need for collaborative work and creative group ideation continue to grow. Until now, there hasn't been an adequate replacement for face-to-face interactions. In the coming months, Magic Leap will begin rolling out Jump by Magic Leap, a Communication, Collaboration and Co-presence platform beta program, that will allow people who are either physically present or digitally co-present to collaborate. With Jump by Magic Leap, Companies can merge their digital content and experiences with multi-person, multi-site, volumetric co-presence in the physical world, allowing for new forms of collaboration that were never before possible.

The global French banking group, BNP Paribas, is already implementing Magic Leap technologies across their real estate business in Europe, and will expand into their Asia & Middle East locations in 2020. Using a communication and collaboration platform from Magic Leap partner, Spatial, on Magic Leap 1, BNP has enabled employees from across its global network to be physically and digitally co-present in the same space, allowing them to interact as if they were all in the same room, despite being thousands of miles apart. They can walk-through a 3D model of a building or neighborhood map, then take part in a brainstorming session around its future development.

Since implementing these solutions in early 2019, BNP Paribas Real Estate has been able to lessen costly employee travel, reduce its carbon footprint, and change the way its employees, and in the near future, its customers, interact and collaborate with each other.

3D Visualization

3D Visualization enables quick iteration and spatial insight-driven decision making. It can create visual models of anything from a jet engine to complex datasets that are today confined to spreadsheets, servers and screens, and lets teams visualize them in the physical environment at scale. Whether it's a spreadsheet or a medical MRI, the ability to visualize information as 3D content within your physical space opens up brand new opportunities to glean insights from data, and create actionable plans.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is using Magic Leap 1 to visualize its technology and passenger systems. With Magic Leap, users can explore HyperloopTT's first full-scale system located in Toulouse, France from anywhere in the world.

Chicago-based Skender plans to design, manufacture and build modular multifamily, hospitality and healthcare buildings. Using Magic Leap 1, and BIM solution from Magic Leap Independent Creator Program grant recipient VIM, Skender was able to augment the physical space to help people experience what the finished product will be once completed.

Earlier this year, Dow Jones Innovation Lab launched an application to visualize and animate live WSJ market data for every US stock above a $1B market capitalization on a radial scatter plot.

Learn and Assist

Learn and Assist makes it easier to transform an aging workforce into remote experts who can train the next generation of workers. Training within a spatial computing environment yields numerous benefits, including increased safety and the opportunity to upskill employees simply and cost-effectively. This area has been one of the first to blossom because of the clear ROI with first-generation technology. With Magic Leap 1, upskilling a global team is more interactive, effective, and affordable.

Jabil, a leading manufacturing solutions provider, leverages Magic Leap technology to train production-line operators and simplify complex assembly operations. With digital instructions integrated into their physical environment, operators can better understand the requirements of their roles and complete their work with greater speed and accuracy.

Location-Based Experiences

Location-based experiences bring the digital world into live events and physical spaces. Magic Leap's platform enables content and IP owners to bring digital entertainment to life in curated physical spaces. Examples include pop-up experiences or permanent installations at sports venues, museums, trade shows and college campuses. Spatial computing can deliver unique entertainment experiences, digital product sampling, and product purchases with a limitless catalogue of inventory.

In 2020 JetBlue Vacations will pilot an immersive experience for customers to visit and explore one of their premier international hotel destinations using Magic Leap 1. The experience will be piloted with customers in 2020.

"We believe spatial computing has limitless potential to positively impact our lives. We are at the beginning of that journey, as we start to change the way we work, and begin to think beyond the screens that have limited our creativity, and productivity, and our ability to reach our fullest potential," explained Rony Abovitz, founder and CEO of Magic Leap. "The amazing companies who have started on this journey with us, all leaders in their industries, inspire and drive us, to continue to lead the innovation of the next era of computing - the spatial transformation."

As Magic Leap expands its solutions into the enterprise, it is also expanding its global footprint. Magic Leap partner NTT Docomo Inc. ("DOCOMO") , the leading telecommunications operator in Japan, will begin exclusively offering Magic Leap 1 in Japan starting in Spring 2020.

Magic Leap is also working with organizations such as Deloitte and the Boston Consulting Group to help their enterprise clients design and implement Magic Leap's spatial computing platform in their organizations.

Working with this robust, and ever-growing group of partners and customers, Magic Leap will continue to explore new solutions that unlock the potential of spatial computing to transform the modern enterprise.

About Magic Leap, Inc.

Magic Leap is a spatial computing company building the next computing platform. Our vision is to create infinite realities in our world. Through the use of our spatial computing technologies, products, platforms, and services we are bringing the physical and digital worlds together as one. Magic Leap's spatial computing wearable, Magic Leap 1, is the most advanced XR device on the market today. Magic Leap is proudly headquartered in Plantation, Florida with additional offices across the globe.

