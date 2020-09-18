Magenta Company: Connecting the World With 5G Technology and UNESCO World Heritage Sites

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Magenta Company, SK Telecom, and the Korean National Committee for UNESCO are hosting the 'SEE TOGETHER CHALLENGE', which will have participants from all over the world record and share UNESCO World Heritage Sites through a 5G-powered live broadcast. Applications will begin on September 7 until the 28th.

The 'SEE TOGETHER CHALLENGE' was arranged to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean National Committee for UNESCO and to lift spirits around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants selected for the 'SEE TOGETHER CHALLENGE' will be sharing UNESCO World Heritage Site(s) for one hour in the form of a live video broadcast with a global audience.

The videos will be streamed 24 hours a day for one week, starting on October 21, and will be accessible for viewers all over the world including Korea, Europe, the United States, and South America.

The videos of 'SEE TOGETHER CHALLENGE' will be available for viewing on 'WAVVE', the Korean National Committee for UNESCO's Youtube channel, Magenta Company's Youtube channel 'Dwin', etc.

SK Telecom will be providing a 5G-based mobile live broadcasting system jointly developed with Magenta Company for this event. SK Telecom expressed hopes that its ICT Technology will deliver vivid, high-resolution videos to make the live streaming of UNESCO World Heritage Sites feel more life-like and enjoyable for viewers.

Those who wish to participate can apply by sending a video including the participants' self-introduction, reason for application, filming location and reason, personal message, etc. The video should be sent to [email protected].

Kwang Hyun Song, SK Telecom's PR2 Manager said:

"We hope that this event, powered by SKT's 5G technology, will become a source of comfort to people all over the world suffering from COVID-19." He added: "We will continue to do our best to bring happiness to society with our advanced ICT technologies including 5G, AI, and more."

The National Korean Committee for UNESCO said:

"We hope this event will become an opportunity for the world to share peace, solidarity and connection once again."

Magenta Company said:

"With nations worldwide at a standstill due to COVID-19, we hope that this event will become an opportunity for people to support and comfort each other while watching and sharing UNESCO World Heritage sites in their individual locations."

