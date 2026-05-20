Madison Group's Wild Indigo Builds on Strong First Release Momentum with New Freehold Single Detached Homes at One of Breslau's Largest Residential Developments

Following strong early demand, Madison Group is introducing a new release of 27', 34', and 40' single detached homes at Wild Indigo, featuring 2-car parking, private backyards, and optional finished basements, with pricing from the $600s. A recent release of 20' freehold ravine towns has sold out, with a limited selection of townhomes still available.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Madison Group, a renowned, award-winning and innovative real estate developer, is pleased to announce a new release of single detached homes at Wild Indigo, located at the corner of Fountain Road North and Menno Street in the Breslau community, within the township of Woolwich, and part of the Waterloo Region. Building on strong early momentum, with the majority of the first release now sold, Madison Group is introducing a new collection of single detached homes backing onto green space, designed for modern, low-maintenance living in a connected community surrounded by picturesque country roads, lush farms, and scenic walking trails.

Wild Indigo Rendering

With towns and single detached homes starting from the $600s, Wild Indigo offers a premium next step, whether buyers are purchasing their first home, upgrading for a growing family, or right-sizing. For first-time buyers, available government incentives like the recently announced HST rebate saving buyers up to $130,000 can make these already competitively priced homes an even more accessible opportunity.

"This marks a pivotal moment for Breslau as Wild Indigo builds on strong early momentum with the introduction of our newest release of single detached homes," said David Singer, Vice President, Low-Rise for Madison Group. "With plans underway to start construction by this summer, we're proud to expand this master-planned community and offer more choice for buyers while fostering the connection and sense of belonging that will shape Breslau for generations to come."



Wild Indigo will be one of the largest developments in Breslau history and will feature over 1,500 homes, including single detached and freehold towns, supporting continued growth within the Waterloo Region.



New Release: Single detached homes

27', 34', and 40' lot sizes

Interiors ranging from 1,994 to 3,140 square feet

Featuring 2-car parking, private backyard, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms

Optional finished basement for additional cost

Optional additional dwelling unit ranging from 689 to 781 square feet, well-suited for multigenerational living, guest accommodation, or rental income

Starting from the $600s

Phase 1 at Wild Indigo also included a range of home types designed for every lifestyle need. Previously released offerings include freehold traditional towns from 1,401 to 1,692 sq. ft. and single detached homes from 1,486 to 3,530 sq. ft. on 27', 34', and 40' lots with additional dwelling units.

The Waterloo Region has been one of Ontario's fastest-growing regions, with the Province's Growth Plan projecting a population of 923,000 by 2051. Known as a hub for education and innovation, the region is home to esteemed institutions like the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University, and has earned international recognition as Canada's "Silicon Valley," with major employers such as Google, BlackBerry, and Faire. Ongoing infrastructure improvements, including the expansion of the Region of Waterloo International Airport and the Kitchener GO Line, underscore the area's future growth and connectivity.

Breslau offers residents the best of both worlds: small-town charm with easy access to nearby cities. Wild Indigo is a 15-minute drive to downtown Waterloo and the Kitchener GO Station, with direct connections to downtown Toronto in 90 minutes. The community is surrounded by nature, with the Grand River, scenic trails, conservation areas, and parks nearby. Residents will also enjoy close proximity to local shops, restaurants, and essential services.

Madison Group is an active supporter of the local region. The company sponsored the creation of the Breslau Grand Splash, a local splash pad for residents, supported Trees for Woolwich to enhance the natural landscape, and has been an active supporter of regional events, including the Waterloo Busker Carnival, Oktoberfest, and Winterloo Festival.

These homes at Wild Indigo are thoughtfully designed to reflect a modern vision of community living, blending timeless architecture with contemporary innovation. The single detached homes offer a variety of distinctive elevations - from the warm charm of the modern farmhouse to the enduring sophistication of thoughtfully detailed brick-clad façades, and the striking interplay of brick, stone, and metal, and sleek aluminum accents. Each elevation captures a unique balance of tradition and modernity while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic across the streetscape. Inside, open-concept interiors with premium finishes are designed to maximize light and space, seamlessly flowing to the outdoors and creating the perfect setting for effortless entertaining and everyday living. Together, the collection creates a harmonious neighbourhood that celebrates individuality while fostering a shared sense of pride, connection, and community.



Building on the momentum of Wild Indigo, Madison Group is already advancing plans for future residential projects in the region.

To learn more about Wild Indigo, visit www.WildIndigobyMadison.com.

ABOUT MADISON GROUP

With more than 55 years of experience and three generations of family leadership, Toronto-based Madison Group has grown into a widely diversified real estate development company recognized for creating award-winning communities across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. Its portfolio includes master-planned communities in municipalities such as Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Pickering, Toronto, Whitby, and Waterloo Region, as well as high-rise residential developments in some of Toronto's most prominent urban neighbourhoods, alongside a substantial portfolio of office and commercial properties in Toronto and New York City. Defined by the talent, dedication, and passion of its team, Madison Group is focused on setting the standard for value, design, customer satisfaction, and long-term community building. For more information, visit www.madisongroup.ca.

SOURCE Madison Group

For further information, please contact: NKPR, Cecilia Lai, [email protected]; NKPR, Victoria Baker, [email protected]