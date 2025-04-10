Made-In-Canada Solution To Supercharge Our Tech Sector and Encourage Canadians To Invest In Canada As We Wage War with America

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is in an economic war. Politicians, business people and everyday Canadians need to make serious decisions about how to support Canadian firms and expand the economy.

Ottawa entrepreneur David Perry heads the Canada Flow Through Shares campaign. "A solution is right in front of us, we can apply it quickly and in a creative way. We are calling for the proven investment incentive called Flow-Through Shares (FTS) to be extended to all tech firms.This is the perfect time to supercharge home-grown tech. The federal government must make it easier for Canadians to invest in Canada."

Current tax legislation allows both publicly traded and private firms to offer the FTS tool. The government needs to make amendments to set the qualifications for tech companies.

FTS began 71 years ago and propelled the mining industry onto the world stage. For many years oil and gas firms used FTS and the renewable energy sector has used them for 29 years. There is no need to invent a new program. Simply put, a company issues FTS and the money generated is used by the company to cover specific costs. The investor then deducts those expenses as its own, effectively getting a tax deduction of up to 100%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange reports that 2024 saw the highest FTS activity in five years. C$1 Billion was raised, by mining firms alone. Tech accounts for C$125+ Billion, or nearly six percent of Canada's GDP, far more than either fishing, forestry or steel and aluminum and is almost equal to mining. With the world shifting to a knowledge-based economy we cannot miss this opportunity.

The global turmoil created by President Trump only accelerates the need for action. David Perry sent a request to Canada's political leaders asking for their position on FTS. Not one responded.

Paul LaBarge, Ottawa tax lawyer and national leader in tech M&A's and IPO's is part of the campaign. He says, " For too long government has provided grants and took the view that tech is doing ok. Well, just imagine what tech could do with new investments, chosen by investors rather than government." The campaign already has support from tax lawyers, VCs, Angel and FTS investors, business leaders and tech industry analysts.

