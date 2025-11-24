Mactung Project Update

Photo 5: Newly constructed Dale camp from the air. (CNW Group/Fireweed Metals Corp.)

Successful completion of a 11,117 m multi-purpose drill program comprising geotechnical, hydrogeological, and infill drilling combined with sampling for the geometallurgical testwork program, providing critical information in advance of the upcoming Feasibility Study which is expected to commence before the end of 2025.

Very-high tungsten grades across significant true widths, confirming the high-grade nature and significant scale of the deposit. MT25-048: 12 m true width of 6.21% WO 3 MT25-034: 29 m true width of 2.56% WO 3 MT25-051 : 16 m true width of 4.53% WO 3 MT25-038 : 15 m true width of 2.15% WO 3

Mactung is advancing as planned, supported by a Department of War award made via Title III of the U.S. Defense Production Act of 1950 ("DPA Title III") and announced December 2024.

and announced December 2024. Establishment of a new camp, upgrades to site infrastructure, and the safe re-entry to the historical adit to provide access to high-grade underground workings, assessment of ground conditions and to support future project development activities.

Initiation of a Mineral Resource Update that is targeting resource conversion from Inferred to Indicated, a key component of the upcoming Feasibility Study.

Environmental baseline studies undertaken in support of future mine licensing.

Comprehensive core scanning and relogging program capturing high resolution imagery, geochemical data, and bulk density measurements on 18,128 m of historical core and new core data that will be used to support resource estimation and geometallurgical domaining.

CEO Statement

Ian Gibbs, President and CEO, stated, "The results of the 2025 season at Mactung represent the culmination of an intense, multi-disciplinary and DPA Title III-supported field program that has successfully shown that extensive high-grade intervals of tungsten mineralization are consistent with the previous modelling work, and the deposit is comprised of multiple wide zones with very-high tungsten grades. The multi-purpose program was completed to 100% scope and will facilitate a Feasibility Study that we are commencing. This program cements Mactung as the world's premier tungsten deposit, unmatched in grade and scale1. The owner's team that has been assembled looks forward to continuing engineering and environmental studies in support of the upcoming Feasibility Study and mine licensing activities."

Mactung Field Program Update

Multi-purpose drilling (see Photos 1 and 2) and core scanning, including:

Safe completion of 11,117 m of multi-purpose diamond drilling to add to extensive historical data, comprising: 10,094 m of resource drilling targeting conversion of the current Mineral Resource 2 for inclusion in Feasibility Study work, as well as to provide core samples for the geometallurgical variability test work program. 401 m of geotechnical drilling and 47 test pits to support infrastructure design and permafrost characterization. 622 m of hydrogeological drilling and pump testing to support water modelling and future licensing.

Scanning of 27,753 m of Mactung core with two scanning units, including new (9,575 m) and historical (18,178 m) core, implementing a state-of-the-art short-wave ultraviolet scanning system (SWUV) to provide x-ray fluorescence (XRF) analytical data and short wave infra-red spectrometry (SWIR) to support a comprehensive geometallurgical program.

Measurement of bulk density on 2,472 historical samples to enable accurate bulk-density weighting of composites for the Mineral Resource update.

Leveraging and improving Mactung's existing infrastructure, including:

The reestablishment of access and safe entry into the existing adit infrastructure and underground workings at Mactung that have not been worked since a bulk-sampling program by a previous operator in 2005 (see Photos 3 and 4), allowing: Deployment of high-resolution remotely operated drone technology with LiDAR scanners to capture detailed 3D imagery of the historical adit and drifts. Visual inspections, geotechnical assessments and mapping of rock conditions. Underground water assessment and inspection of mineralization on drift walls.

New seasonal 49-person camp (see Photo 5) to complement the existing facilities at Macpass and increase the camp capacity to 150 people within the district.

Bridge construction over Dale Creek (see Photo 6) on the Mactung Spur Road to replace existing ford-style crossing.

Site road maintenance program to support drilling, ensure continued access, and improve safe road conditions for extended operation periods.

Environmental reclamation activities at the historical exploration camp, including removal of dilapidated trailers and waste materials from site, left by prior operators.

Advanced technical work programs in support of the upcoming Feasibility Study and building upon Mactung's extensive data base of historical technical and environmental work programs:

Comprehensive metallurgical and geometallurgical testwork program: representative samples from the field program were collected for laboratory testing to assess the mineralogy, optimize the process flowsheet, and enhance the predictability of metallurgical performance across all domains.

Geotechnical mapping, laboratory testing, rock mass characterization and sampling to inform and support design parameters for the mine and infrastructure designs and verify borrow pit sources for construction.

Advancing studies to establish an optimized project configuration to inform the upcoming Feasibility Study including mining, process plant, and infrastructure which is underpinned by a safe and capital efficient design.

Regular engagement with DPA Title III administrators and reimbursement of eligible project expenses. As of September 30 th , 2025, Mactung's gross project expenditures totalled C$20.4M, which are eligible for reimbursement at the 50% level up to the C$22.5 M award total according to Fireweed's agreement with the U.S. government (see Fireweed news release December 13, 2024).

, 2025, Mactung's gross project expenditures totalled C$20.4M, which are eligible for reimbursement at the 50% level up to the C$22.5 M award total according to Fireweed's agreement with the U.S. government (see Fireweed news release December 13, 2024). Engaged tungsten industry experts to build a world-class owner's advisory team to guide key areas of the project including metallurgy, plant and infrastructure design and commercial strategy and marketing.

Drilling Results Summary

Dr. Jack Milton, VP Exploration, commented "There are very few tungsten deposits that can consistently return such wide and high-grade drill intersections. Mactung is a stand-out asset that is peerless globally1. The drill results are being integrated into an updated and improved geological model for the deposit that is feeding into the mineral resource update. We are using cutting-edge core scanning technology to de-risk the project through the development of a thorough geometallurgical model that will support the Feasibility Study. This provides a rare insight into a best-in-class tungsten exoskarn and enables us to characterize the geological domains based on geochemistry and mineralogy. Combined with our geometallurgical sampling and testwork program, we can now move to a predictive approach to estimating recovery and metallurgical performance so that we can maximize value through efficiencies and provide data-driven de-risking of the development of Mactung."

The 2025 drill program at Mactung comprised 11,117 m between a total of 66 holes. All assays have been received, and results for intervals that returned composite grades higher than 0.2% WO 3 are reported here (See Tables 1 and 2, Cross Sections MB to MB' and MC to MC', Maps 1 and 2).

Within all 66 of the 2025 drillholes at Mactung there were 135 primary intersections with true widths between 0.36 m and 43.7 m (Table 1), out of which:

115 intersections returned a grade of more than 0.5% WO 3 ;

; Including 57 intersections with a grade of more than 1.0% WO 3 ;

; Including 15 intersections with a grade of more than 2.0% WO 3 .

Full results and true widths, including the results of any significantly higher intervals within the primary intersections, are listed in Table 1. Low-grade copper and gold mineralization accompanies high-grade tungsten mineralization locally. Metallurgical testwork is ongoing to determine if copper and gold can be recovered as by-product elements.

Interpretation Summary

The results of the 2025 drill program have:

More accurately placed unit contacts throughout the deposit, improving the accuracy and confidence in the geological model;

Provided many additional assay samples that will refine the grade and bulk density estimates;

Validated historical grades, thicknesses, and bulk density values in areas of historical drilling;

Defined a high-grade zone within the upper deposit layers – the Rabbitkettle Formation (Unit 3F);

Improved definition of high-grade zones and extents in the lower deposit layer - the Sekwi Formation (Unit 2B).

A comprehensive bulk density program was carried out by measuring historical core samples. The historical core, combined with Fireweed's 2023 and 2025 drilling programs have resulted in 11,855 measurements that provide a robust dataset for tonnage estimates in the Mineral Resource update.

Environmental and Indigenous Engagement

Fireweed is implementing a full suite of environmental and socioeconomic baseline studies to support future mine licensing applications. Field programs include wildlife surveys (with movement cameras), surface and groundwater, aquatic resources monitoring, and air quality monitoring. Studies are underway, such as water use alternatives assessments, water balance and quality modeling, waste rock geochemical characterization, terrain hazard mapping, reclamation and closure planning, and socioeconomic impact assessments.

In parallel, Fireweed's engagement team continues to deliver a comprehensive program of community engagement, including on-site tours with Elders and in-community open houses and information sessions with Indigenous groups in both Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Next Steps

Fireweed continues to work on a previously announced program with the objective of progressing Mactung towards a final investment decision, funded by DPA Title III award of US$15.8 M (~C$22.5 M) (see Fireweed news release December 13, 2024). As part of the DPA-funded program, Fireweed is commencing a Feasibility Study, marked by the kick-off of a Mineral Resource update. Fireweed anticipates that the Feasibility Study will run throughout 2026 and is targeting a 2027 release.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fireweed Metals VP Exploration, Dr. Jack Milton, P.Geo. (BC), a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Dr. Milton is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Fireweed

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the trading symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

Data Verification

The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are NQ2 size (50.5 mm/ 1.99-inch diameter) and HQ size (63.5 mm/ 2.50-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the results tables. After drilling, core was cleaned, logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. Certain cores were selected for core scanning using light detection and ranging (LiDAR), short-wave infrared (SWIR), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), and high resolution RGB image capture. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples two metres or less in length, with one metre samples within mineralized zones. Under normal sampling protocol, drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Under geometallurgical sampling protocol, drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw, and this half was again cut into quarters, with one quarter sent for regular analysis one half sent for compositing and geometallurgy, and one quarter remaining for reference. Where duplicate samples were taken for QA/QC assay within a geometallurgical interval, the remaining quarter core was also taken and the interval was exhausted. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each assay sample by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, six in-house bulk density standards (mineralized drill core from the Tom deposit, and more recently Mactung deposit, that span a range of densities) have been used and show an acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.

A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and blanks in 2025 drill results have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by multi-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code MA270), by fusion followed by X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code X750-W), and by fire assay with ICP-ES finish (BV Code FA330-Au). WO 3 is reported in this news release by method X750-W, gold by FA330-Au, and copper and bismuth by MA270. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.

Assay values may appear rounded to one decimal place but are given in full in Table 1, and Cross Sections MB to MB' and MC to MC' where tungsten (WO 3 ), copper and gold grades are reported to two decimal places.

Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.

True widths for primary intervals are estimated by measuring perpendicular to strike within the short axis of a stratiform wireframe that has been constructed in 3D around the mineralized intercepts at Mactung based on assay results, geological logging, stratigraphic correlation, and bedding measurements from oriented core. The skarn mineralization is stratiform (oriented parallel to bedding), therefore the true width, or thickness, of the zone is estimated perpendicular to both the strike and dip direction of bedding. True widths are rounded to the nearest metre for widths over 10 m and to the nearest 0.1 m for widths less than 10 m, as this better reflects the precision of the estimates. True widths should be regarded as approximate. True widths for nested intervals (marked as "Including" in results tables) are estimated using a ratio of included to primary intersected widths to attribute appropriate portions of the true width of the primary interval to the nested intervals.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, targets for exploration, potential extensions of mineralized zones, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Footnotes and References

1 References to relative size, grade, and metal content of the Mactung resources and Macpass resources in comparison to other tungsten, zinc, gallium, and germanium deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

2 For Mactung Mineral Resources, see Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 "Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World" and the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023 filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/. Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. is considered independent of the Company, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under NI 43-101. Garth Kirkham, of Kirkham Geosystems Limited., is responsible for the Mactung Mineral Resource Estimate.

Drillhole Interval From (m) To (m) Interval

Width (m) Est. True

Width (m) ‡ WO 3 (%) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Bulk

Density (t/m3) MT25-007 Primary 81.29 84.80 3.51 2.7 0.76 0.02 0.01 2.95 MT25-007 Primary 118.95 129.05 10.10 9.8 1.23 0.01 0.09 2.92 MT25-007 Primary 143.00 147.47 4.47 4.3 3.10 0.01 0.16 2.89 MT25-007 Including 144.05 146.26 2.21 2.1 5.15 0.01 0.23 3.18 MT25-007 Primary 152.75 168.39 15.64 12 2.46 0.01 0.17 3.05 MT25-007 Including 154.00 163.18 9.18 7.0 3.62 0.01 0.24 3.12 MT25-007 >Including 156.77 162.50 5.73 5.5 4.76 0.01 0.30 3.27 MT25-010 Primary 83.43 86.83 3.40 3.3 1.18 0.22 0.05 3.15 MT25-010 Primary 120.42 132.33 11.91 12 0.86 0.02 0.05 2.91 MT25-010 Including 121.12 126.43 5.31 5.1 1.54 0.01 0.08 2.94 MT25-010 >Including 123.11 126.43 3.32 3.2 2.15 0.01 0.09 2.82 MT25-012 Primary 71.40 76.40 5.00 4.7 0.89 0.05 0.01 3.11 MT25-012 Primary 83.00 88.75 5.75 5.4 0.44 0.33 0.03 3.32 MT25-014 Primary 84.80 87.85 3.05 2.5 0.63 0.02 0.01 3.06 MT25-014 Primary 87.85 101.36 13.51 11 0.21 0.05 0.01 2.97 MT25-014 Primary 101.36 108.64 7.28 6.0 0.60 0.12 0.01 3.19 MT25-014 Primary 140.76 162.04 21.28 16 0.73 0.01 0.01 3.11 MT25-014 Including 140.76 145.71 4.95 3.6 1.56 0.01 0.01 2.89 MT25-014 Including 149.11 153.67 4.56 3.3 1.16 0.01 0.02 3.21 MT25-016 Primary 80.82 91.70 10.88 11 2.73 0.03 0.04 3.15 MT25-016 Including 86.12 91.70 5.58 5.5 4.85 0.04 0.08 3.27 MT25-016 >Including 86.12 90.53 4.41 4.3 5.75 0.03 0.08 3.33 MT25-019 Primary 80.43 95.00 14.57 13 1.23 0.17 0.03 3.06 MT25-019 Including 88.09 90.86 2.77 2.5 3.92 0.05 0.08 3.24 MT25-022 Primary 90.78 102.76 11.98 10 0.52 0.33 0.11 3.31 MT25-023 Primary 4.00 36.18 32.18 25 1.47 0.04 0.02 2.95 MT25-023 Including 15.31 34.37 19.06 15 1.93 0.03 0.02 2.95 MT25-023 Primary 44.05 44.70 0.65 0.5 3.32 0.05 0.04 2.87 MT25-023 Primary 63.22 87.56 24.34 18.9 0.73 0.05 0.02 2.91 MT25-023 Including 83.22 87.56 4.34 3.4 1.27 0.04 0.03 2.93 MT25-023 Primary 95.85 99.88 4.03 3.1 0.49 0.01 0.02 2.74 MT25-023 Primary 121.50 146.00 24.50 19 1.10 0.02 0.03 2.99 MT25-023 Including 122.60 133.21 10.61 8.2 1.83 0.03 0.03 3.08 MT25-023 >Including 128.50 132.40 3.90 3.0 2.56 0.01 0.04 3.07 MT25-023 Primary 308.78 311.69 2.91 2.3 1.37 0.05 0.01 3.29 MT25-029 Primary 131.56 165.12 33.56 31 0.88 0.06 0.01 2.91 MT25-029 Including 143.55 158.60 15.05 14 1.30 0.04 0.01 2.98 MT25-029 >Including 145.85 151.18 5.33 4.8 2.33 0.04 0.00 3.08 MT25-029 Primary 181.75 200.15 18.40 17 0.84 0.01 0.01 2.78 MT25-029 Including 192.43 200.15 7.72 7.0 1.35 0.01 0.02 2.78 MT25-029 Primary 226.25 254.33 28.08 26 0.94 0.01 0.02 2.92 MT25-031 Primary 38.38 74.50 36.12 29 1.04 0.04 0.04 2.95 MT25-031 Including 51.00 64.73 13.73 11 1.50 0.04 0.05 3.01 MT25-031 Primary 83.25 107.60 24.35 20 0.39 0.02 0.03 2.86 MT25-031 Primary 120.06 146.26 26.20 21 0.75 0.06 0.04 2.96 MT25-031 Including 121.68 134.65 12.97 10 1.08 0.03 0.06 3.05 MT25-031 >Including 121.68 128.58 6.90 5.5 1.51 0.03 0.07 3.16 MT25-031 Primary 183.38 183.85 0.47 0.4 5.51 0.06 0.10 3.32 MT25-033 Primary 126.79 149.83 23.04 20 1.01 0.08 0.02 2.98 MT25-033 Including 127.27 145.03 17.76 15 1.18 0.09 0.02 3.03 MT25-033 >Including 132.20 136.27 4.07 3.5 1.93 0.02 0.02 3.18 MT25-033 Primary 170.80 192.22 21.42 19 0.90 0.02 0.01 2.91 MT25-033 Including 176.48 183.38 6.90 6.0 1.57 0.02 0.01 3.08 MT25-033 >Including 178.23 183.38 5.15 4.5 1.83 0.03 0.01 3.07 MT25-033 Including 189.19 192.22 3.03 2.6 1.34 0.02 0.01 2.83 MT25-033 Primary 196.46 199.81 3.35 2.9 0.48 0.02 0.02 2.88 MT25-033 Primary 217.40 229.50 12.10 11 0.93 0.02 0.03 3.07 MT25-033 Including 217.40 223.04 5.64 4.9 1.20 0.02 0.04 3.11 MT25-033 Primary 235.53 237.41 1.88 1.6 1.12 0.02 0.06 3.00 MT25-034 Primary 6.45 9.55 3.10 3.1 0.57 0.03 0.02 2.97 MT25-034 Primary 14.20 17.60 3.40 3.4 0.42 0.01 0.01 2.87 MT25-034 Primary 28.60 48.42 19.82 20 0.85 0.07 0.09 2.94 MT25-034 Including 28.60 36.50 7.90 7.9 1.17 0.07 0.08 2.86 MT25-034 >Including 30.30 34.62 4.32 4.3 1.45 0.06 0.07 3.01 MT25-034 Including 41.19 45.11 3.92 3.9 1.16 0.10 0.15 3.03 MT25-034 Primary 140.95 170.13 29.18 29 1.43 0.22 0.21 3.00 MT25-034 Including 147.17 154.79 7.62 7.6 1.85 0.51 0.29 3.21 MT25-034 Including 162.70 170.13 7.43 7.4 1.90 0.20 0.34 3.20 MT25-034 Primary 196.96 226.23 29.27 29 2.56 0.05 0.20 3.30 MT25-034 Including 198.22 206.50 8.28 8.1 3.03 0.01 0.12 3.16 MT25-034 Including 214.38 217.49 3.11 3.0 3.01 0.17 0.22 3.35 MT25-034 Including 220.89 225.38 4.49 4.4 3.72 0.02 0.35 3.51 MT25-035 Primary 26.39 73.10 46.71 44 1.11 0.04 0.03 2.94 MT25-035 Including 30.90 42.56 11.66 11 2.13 0.06 0.05 3.07 MT25-035 >Including 30.90 33.91 3.01 2.8 3.18 0.11 0.08 3.10 MT25-035 Including 63.37 65.58 2.21 2.1 2.46 0.14 0.06 2.84 MT25-035 Primary 83.20 100.49 17.29 16.2 0.60 0.03 0.05 3.01 MT25-035 Primary 189.27 200.65 11.38 11 1.93 0.01 0.10 3.03 MT25-035 Including 191.17 199.60 8.43 7.9 2.44 0.02 0.13 3.13 MT25-035 >Including 196.10 199.60 3.50 3.3 3.17 0.01 0.19 3.22 MT25-035 Primary 206.50 218.62 12.12 11 2.17 0.06 0.05 3.04 MT25-035 Including 206.50 215.90 9.40 8.8 2.59 0.06 0.05 3.10 MT25-035 >Including 206.50 213.00 6.50 6.1 3.12 0.04 0.07 3.21 MT25-035 Primary 253.03 259.62 6.59 6.2 0.39 0.02 0.02 3.06 MT25-035 Primary 268.23 273.15 4.92 4.6 0.35 0.04 0.01 3.08 MT25-036 Primary 82.81 88.00 5.19 4.3 0.64 0.22 0.02 2.86 MT25-036 Primary 115.56 144.49 28.93 24 1.38 0.10 0.03 3.04 MT25-036 Including 116.65 124.00 7.35 6.1 1.87 0.21 0.04 3.02 MT25-036 Primary 150.00 154.00 4.00 3.3 0.28 0.01 0.01 2.77 MT25-036 Primary 171.00 178.82 7.82 6.5 0.79 0.04 0.01 2.96 MT25-036 Including 174.27 178.82 4.55 3.8 1.11 0.02 0.01 2.99 MT25-036 Primary 184.20 200.00 15.80 13.1 0.51 0.02 0.02 2.77 MT25-036 Primary 215.16 236.91 21.75 17 0.77 0.04 0.04 2.87 MT25-036 Including 217.46 232.80 15.34 12 0.95 0.05 0.04 2.88 MT25-036 >Including 220.00 223.07 3.07 2.3 1.54 0.05 0.06 3.03 MT25-037 Primary 27.43 59.94 32.51 29 0.63 0.04 0.02 2.95 MT25-037 Including 37.94 42.85 4.91 4.4 2.17 0.04 0.03 3.12 MT25-037 Primary 216.33 221.77 5.44 5.4 1.56 0.01 0.02 2.57 MT25-037 Including 216.33 220.38 4.05 4.0 1.92 0.01 0.03 2.67 MT25-038 Primary 94.69 114.34 19.65 16 2.15 0.34 0.25 3.18 MT25-038 Including 96.85 105.45 8.60 6.9 3.07 0.43 0.29 3.29 MT25-038 Primary 167.00 195.02 28.02 20 2.13 0.08 0.09 3.12 MT25-038 Including 169.07 187.12 18.05 13 2.89 0.09 0.09 3.15 MT25-038 >Including 170.00 177.69 7.69 5.4 4.06 0.01 0.06 3.08 MT25-038 >Including 183.74 187.12 3.38 2.4 3.46 0.44 0.23 3.31 MT25-038 Primary 224.50 234.07 9.57 6.7 2.89 0.02 0.06 2.84 MT25-038 Including 227.00 232.63 5.63 3.9 4.81 0.02 0.06 2.78 MT25-038 >Including 227.00 231.52 4.52 3.2 5.93 0.02 0.06 2.74 MT25-039 Primary 101.45 135.91 34.46 34 1.35 0.12 0.04 3.13 MT25-039 Including 117.00 135.91 18.91 19 1.63 0.08 0.04 3.22 MT25-039 >Including 122.00 135.91 13.91 14 1.71 0.06 0.05 3.24 MT25-039 Primary 152.00 187.00 35.00 35 0.52 0.01 0.03 2.85 MT25-039 Including 152.00 160.61 8.61 8.5 0.98 0.02 0.04 2.93 MT25-039 Including 175.00 179.00 4.00 3.9 0.86 0.01 0.04 2.95 MT25-039 Primary 198.06 220.12 22.06 22 0.82 0.01 0.06 2.95 MT25-039 Including 211.00 215.36 4.36 4.3 2.13 0.01 0.07 2.99 MT25-040 Primary 10.42 16.00 5.58 4.7 0.31 0.03 0.01 2.57 MT25-040 Primary 38.09 61.17 23.08 20 0.66 0.06 0.01 3.05 MT25-040 Including 41.00 45.15 4.15 3.5 1.88 0.09 0.01 3.16 MT25-040 Primary 224.09 231.96 7.87 7.5 1.37 0.01 0.02 2.99 MT25-040 Including 228.19 230.12 1.93 1.8 4.23 0.01 0.01 3.19 MT25-041 Primary 23.05 45.87 22.82 21 0.67 0.07 0.01 2.80 MT25-041 Including 32.08 34.80 2.72 2.5 2.15 0.24 0.02 2.68 MT25-041 Primary 60.25 77.61 17.36 16 0.82 0.07 0.01 2.94 MT25-041 Primary 98.43 119.94 21.51 20 0.90 0.07 0.06 2.97 MT25-041 Including 101.05 109.53 8.48 7.8 1.42 0.10 0.07 3.07 MT25-041 Primary 220.91 240.12 19.21 18 0.96 0.23 0.15 3.03 MT25-041 Including 226.91 232.91 6.00 5.5 1.41 0.39 0.18 3.16 MT25-042 Primary 4.82 11.65 6.83 6.8 0.42 0.03 0.01 2.85 MT25-042 Primary 128.45 146.19 17.74 17 1.61 0.04 0.08 3.02 MT25-042 Including 129.49 146.19 16.70 16 1.69 0.04 0.09 3.01 MT25-042 >Including 130.53 133.25 2.72 2.6 6.57 0.03 0.01 3.21 MT25-043 Primary 105.12 136.26 31.14 30 0.77 0.10 0.02 3.09 MT25-043 Including 118.23 135.00 16.77 16 0.96 0.09 0.03 3.17 MT25-043 >Including 126.40 132.27 5.87 5.7 1.21 0.02 0.04 3.18 MT25-043 Primary 152.17 176.19 24.02 23 0.58 0.02 0.03 2.95 MT25-043 Including 154.50 157.70 3.20 3.1 1.00 0.04 0.04 3.11 MT25-043 Including 160.85 164.75 3.90 3.8 0.96 0.02 0.05 2.88 MT25-043 Primary 192.16 211.00 18.84 18 0.91 0.04 0.06 3.05 MT25-043 Including 194.32 207.40 13.08 13 1.12 0.05 0.06 3.07 MT25-043 >Including 195.44 200.72 5.28 5.1 1.94 0.10 0.11 3.16 MT25-043 Primary 216.65 221.72 5.07 4.9 0.88 0.01 0.10 2.89 MT25-044 Primary 96.00 117.46 21.46 17 1.73 0.31 0.29 3.12 MT25-044 >Including 100.76 106.35 5.59 4.4 2.73 0.48 0.32 3.33 MT25-044 >Including 113.67 117.46 3.79 2.9 2.62 0.31 0.51 3.42 MT25-045 Primary 3.73 9.17 5.44 5.4 0.44 0.02 0.03 2.68 MT25-045 Primary 64.65 68.39 3.74 3.7 0.23 0.15 0.03 2.90 MT25-045 Primary 101.60 107.42 5.82 5.8 1.70 0.37 0.34 3.18 MT25-045 Including 102.89 107.42 4.53 4.5 2.04 0.46 0.40 3.30 MT25-045 >Including 102.89 106.61 3.72 3.7 2.34 0.48 0.42 3.33 MT25-045 Primary 107.42 116.80 9.38 9.4 0.21 0.03 0.05 2.82 MT25-045 Primary 116.80 138.00 21.20 21 1.49 0.17 0.26 3.25 MT25-045 Including 119.16 128.47 9.31 9.3 2.36 0.24 0.42 3.38 MT25-045 >Including 120.00 123.26 3.26 3.3 3.61 0.32 0.57 3.50 MT25-046 Primary 81.10 86.26 5.16 4.9 0.39 0.20 0.05 2.93 MT25-046 Primary 126.20 129.26 3.06 2.9 1.51 0.09 0.03 3.19 MT25-046 Primary 132.31 141.00 8.69 8.3 0.86 0.06 0.03 3.21 MT25-046 Primary 153.85 186.09 32.24 31 0.57 0.03 0.04 2.92 MT25-046 Including 156.61 159.63 3.02 2.9 0.92 0.03 0.06 2.93 MT25-046 Including 171.08 179.00 7.92 7.5 0.95 0.04 0.07 3.05 MT25-047 Primary 192.96 202.41 9.45 8.2 0.42 0.07 0.01 3.03 MT25-047 Primary 207.44 213.80 6.36 5.5 0.82 0.03 0.01 2.87 MT25-047 Primary 229.02 234.88 5.86 5.1 1.30 0.05 0.01 2.99 MT25-047 Primary 242.00 248.65 6.65 5.8 1.09 0.08 0.03 2.93 MT25-047 Including 243.20 248.65 5.45 4.7 1.24 0.09 0.03 2.91 MT25-047 Primary 380.11 387.45 7.34 6.4 2.62 0.01 0.05 3.16 MT25-047 Including 380.11 386.50 6.39 5.5 2.94 0.01 0.05 3.20 MT25-047 >Including 380.11 384.96 4.85 4.2 3.55 0.01 0.05 3.23 MT25-048 Primary 88.64 104.04 15.40 14 0.94 0.37 0.07 3.08 MT25-048 Including 88.64 90.11 1.47 1.4 4.87 2.70 0.03 3.18 MT25-048 Primary 120.45 126.22 5.77 5.0 0.69 0.04 0.05 2.81 MT25-048 Primary 131.47 134.75 3.28 2.7 0.61 0.10 0.07 3.23 MT25-048 Primary 142.13 156.97 14.84 12 6.21 0.05 0.11 3.09 MT25-048 Including 142.52 156.11 13.59 11 6.71 0.05 0.11 3.10 MT25-048 >Including 142.52 153.88 11.36 9.0 7.65 0.03 0.10 3.10 MT25-049 Primary 87.22 92.57 5.35 5.3 1.27 0.02 0.03 3.05 MT25-049 Including 89.04 92.57 3.53 3.5 1.73 0.03 0.03 3.09 MT25-049 Primary 115.05 130.58 15.53 16 1.41 0.06 0.14 2.92 MT25-049 Including 117.45 128.90 11.45 11 1.70 0.07 0.14 2.90 MT25-050 Primary 80.54 112.51 31.97 32 1.15 0.15 0.19 3.05 MT25-050 Including 80.54 95.74 15.20 15 1.57 0.14 0.26 3.11 MT25-050 >Including 87.00 95.74 8.74 8.7 2.01 0.14 0.33 3.21 MT25-051 Primary 2.00 7.36 5.36 5.4 0.57 0.07 0.01 3.01 MT25-051 Including 3.98 7.36 3.38 3.4 0.61 0.03 0.01 2.97 MT25-051 Primary 80.83 96.50 15.67 16 4.53 0.14 0.06 2.84 MT25-051 Including 84.21 96.50 12.29 12 5.59 0.17 0.07 2.90 MT25-051 >Including 84.68 96.50 11.82 12 5.77 0.18 0.07 2.90 MT25-051 >>Including 84.68 92.08 7.40 7.4 8.35 0.02 0.04 2.88 MT25-052 Primary 107.95 141.00 33.05 32 0.86 0.08 0.02 3.04 MT25-052 Including 107.95 134.98 27.03 26 0.95 0.09 0.02 3.07 MT25-052 >Including 107.95 111.13 3.18 3.1 1.35 0.05 0.03 2.98 MT25-052 Primary 152.43 180.00 27.57 27 0.66 0.02 0.02 2.92 MT25-052 Including 152.43 162.00 9.57 9.3 1.04 0.03 0.03 3.01 MT25-052 Including 170.75 173.86 3.11 3.0 0.87 0.01 0.01 2.82 MT25-052 Primary 190.70 197.71 7.01 6.8 0.48 0.01 0.02 2.93 MT25-052 Primary 205.47 210.37 4.90 4.7 0.87 0.00 0.03 2.76 MT25-052 Including 205.47 209.00 3.53 3.4 1.08 0.00 0.02 2.77 MT25-053 Primary 9.00 14.91 5.91 5.0 0.73 0.19 0.04 2.91 MT25-053 Primary 111.31 142.56 31.25 23 1.58 0.45 0.11 3.21 MT25-053 Including 118.64 142.56 23.92 17 1.95 0.44 0.14 3.24 MT25-053 >Including 123.71 139.21 15.50 11 2.40 0.32 0.12 3.25 MT25-053 >>Including 123.71 128.00 4.29 3.1 3.08 0.16 0.06 3.28 MT25-053 >>Including 134.91 139.21 4.30 3.1 3.36 0.26 0.22 3.32 MT25-053 Primary 200.39 207.83 7.44 4.8 0.68 0.08 0.02 3.18 MT25-053 Primary 253.43 265.86 12.43 11 0.83 0.01 0.01 3.04 MT25-053 Including 254.37 256.65 2.28 2.1 2.25 0.01 0.01 3.28 MT25-054 Primary 85.00 109.17 24.17 24 0.97 0.33 0.06 2.99 MT25-054 Including 89.75 99.00 9.25 9.3 1.65 0.23 0.07 3.10 MT25-054 >Including 90.20 93.93 3.73 3.7 3.01 0.13 0.09 3.09 MT25-055 Primary 39.16 63.66 24.50 23 0.77 0.09 0.02 2.95 MT25-055 Primary 76.00 102.70 26.70 25 0.48 0.03 0.03 2.74 MT25-055 Including 80.99 89.53 8.54 8.0 0.73 0.03 0.04 2.74 MT25-055 Primary 111.80 132.22 20.42 19 0.59 0.05 0.05 2.91 MT25-055 Including 113.37 122.61 9.24 8.7 0.79 0.02 0.05 3.01 MT25-055 Primary 225.24 252.18 26.94 25 1.66 0.04 0.04 3.10 MT25-055 Including 231.31 248.97 17.66 17 2.25 0.05 0.06 3.20 MT25-055 >Including 231.31 236.45 5.14 4.8 4.08 0.11 0.15 3.36 MT25-055 >Including 243.76 248.97 5.21 4.9 2.76 0.01 0.03 3.12 MT25-055 >>Including 245.90 248.97 3.07 2.9 3.68 0.01 0.04 3.16 MT25-056 Primary 87.94 101.20 13.26 12 1.20 0.31 0.08 3.11 MT25-056 >Including 89.60 93.02 3.42 3.2 1.78 0.36 0.04 3.26 MT25-057 Primary 103.42 137.48 34.06 33 0.74 0.07 0.02 2.99 MT25-057 Including 112.65 117.05 4.40 4.3 1.22 0.16 0.04 3.42 MT25-057 Including 123.17 133.08 9.91 9.6 1.14 0.05 0.03 2.95 MT25-057 >Including 123.17 126.90 3.73 3.6 1.67 0.06 0.01 2.92 MT25-057 Primary 156.59 176.48 19.89 19 0.76 0.02 0.01 2.59 MT25-057 Including 156.59 165.95 9.36 8.7 1.05 0.02 0.01 2.60 MT25-057 Primary 188.37 213.73 25.36 23 1.06 0.02 0.03 2.91 MT25-057 Including 188.37 195.10 6.73 6.2 1.65 0.03 0.05 3.14 MT25-057 >Including 188.37 191.45 3.08 2.8 2.33 0.02 0.02 3.13 MT25-057 Including 207.98 211.30 3.32 3.0 2.38 0.01 0.03 2.84 MT25-058 Primary 65.87 66.26 0.39 0.4 10.30 0.02 0.05 3.18 MT25-058 Primary 208.00 217.65 9.65 8.0 3.86 0.02 0.55 3.47 MT25-058 Including 209.70 217.65 7.95 6.6 4.38 0.02 0.63 3.55 MT25-059 Primary 42.59 50.13 7.54 6.8 0.64 0.01 0.05 2.88 MT25-059 Primary 218.46 233.17 14.71 14 0.86 0.02 0.03 3.13 MT25-059 Including 221.15 229.81 8.66 8.1 1.21 0.00 0.05 3.16 MT25-060 Primary 59.56 81.33 21.77 22 1.28 0.56 0.18 3.10 MT25-060 Including 64.28 81.33 17.05 17 1.54 0.66 0.22 3.10 MT25-060 >Including 64.84 78.33 13.49 13 1.73 0.79 0.25 3.17 MT25-060 Primary 114.56 126.13 11.57 12 1.70 0.17 0.24 3.25 MT25-061 Primary 121.38 140.40 19.02 19 1.00 0.20 0.00 2.87 MT25-061 Including 133.44 137.39 3.95 3.9 2.09 0.15 0.00 2.99 MT25-061 Primary 160.38 163.76 3.38 3.4 0.78 0.08 0.01 2.89 MT25-061 Primary 170.13 173.52 3.39 3.4 1.10 0.07 0.00 3.08 MT25-061 Primary 176.68 179.10 2.42 2.4 1.36 0.05 0.01 2.95 MT25-061 Primary 198.36 212.98 14.62 15 0.51 0.13 0.01 2.93 MT25-061 Including 207.05 210.12 3.07 3.1 1.21 0.05 0.01 2.87 MT25-061 Primary 308.52 315.90 7.38 7.4 0.49 0.22 0.00 2.95 MT25-061 Primary 322.73 327.33 4.60 4.6 0.57 0.03 0.02 3.04 MT25-061 Primary 340.39 342.32 1.93 1.9 1.51 0.05 0.02 3.10 MT25-062 Primary 26.03 50.59 24.56 25 1.01 0.04 0.06 2.82 MT25-062 Including 27.00 32.41 5.41 5.4 1.57 0.06 0.05 2.94 MT25-062 Primary 132.38 161.50 29.12 29 1.52 0.08 0.12 3.13 MT25-062 Including 144.91 161.50 16.59 17 1.80 0.09 0.12 3.14 MT25-062 >Including 146.38 150.14 3.76 3.8 2.59 0.02 0.18 3.27 MT25-062 Primary 199.70 229.58 29.88 30 1.34 0.02 0.05 3.13 MT25-062 Including 204.50 208.98 4.48 4.5 1.76 0.02 0.03 3.20 MT25-062 Including 214.77 223.00 8.23 8.2 2.60 0.04 0.07 3.08 MT25-062 >Including 216.00 221.00 5.00 5.0 3.76 0.05 0.08 3.08 MT25-062 >>Including 217.00 220.36 3.36 3.4 4.82 0.02 0.04 3.04 MT25-063 Primary 30.00 36.00 6.00 6.0 0.32 0.03 0.01 2.80 MT25-064 Primary 89.00 96.48 7.48 7.5 0.63 0.28 0.23 2.75 MT25-064 Primary 113.45 123.07 9.62 4.8 1.04 0.13 0.18 2.91 MT25-064 Including 113.45 116.33 2.88 1.4 2.53 0.28 0.44 3.20 MT25-064 Primary 135.09 157.38 22.29 22 1.82 0.31 0.17 3.24 MT25-064 Including 146.48 149.80 3.32 3.3 3.68 0.05 0.06 3.27 MT25-065 Primary 92.65 104.90 12.25 12 1.62 0.34 0.43 3.35 MT25-065 Including 95.00 104.00 9.00 9.0 1.92 0.36 0.50 3.47 MT25-065 >Including 101.00 104.00 3.00 3.0 2.78 0.36 0.46 3.62 MT25-066 Primary 55.76 71.83 16.07 16 1.44 0.47 0.28 3.25 MT25-066 Including 60.12 63.29 3.17 3.2 3.14 0.98 0.46 3.62

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Information

Hole number Primary Purpose Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MT25-001 Hydrogeology 440309.78 7017583.34 1606.20 200.00 048.13 -89.34 MT25-002 Resource 441730.07 7017349.05 1954.06 272.00 143.07 -89.39 MT25-003 Hydrogeology 440312.99 7017582.84 1606.83 197.13 349.53 -89.16 MT25-004 Resource 441779.30 7017367.49 1945.63 250.00 248.24 -89.57 MT25-005 Hydrogeology 440811.37 7016767.77 1605.34 50.00 015.83 -89.78 MT25-006 Hydrogeology 440809.49 7016772.15 1604.29 11.00 360.00 -90.00 MT25-007 Resource 442273.14 7017670.33 1970.23 178.00 355.03 -45.21 MT25-008 Hydrogeology 440492.52 7016212.97 1546.98 121.00 350.06 -58.89 MT25-009 Geotech 441231.87 7016297.12 1601.86 31.00 360.00 -88.15 MT25-010 Resource 442272.86 7017669.64 1970.22 161.00 350.00 -61.62 MT25-011 Geotech 440232.40 7016407.25 1506.55 50.50 352.61 -88.74 MT25-012 Resource 442272.72 7017669.17 1970.19 161.00 345.35 -77.06 MT25-013 Hydrogeology 439942.24 7016700.51 1456.62 35.00 000.00 -90.00 MT25-014 Resource 442272.87 7017670.47 1970.26 166.61 019.86 -45.06 MT25-015 Hydrogeology 439940.11 7016704.79 1455.27 8.00 000.14 -89.23 MT25-016 Resource 442272.56 7017669.76 1970.21 161.52 027.98 -59.94 MT25-017 Geotech 442369.45 7017135.34 1795.94 30.00 000.00 -90.00 MT25-018 Geotech 440030.76 7016309.14 1499.53 51.00 358.91 -89.69 MT25-019 Resource 442273.55 7017670.52 1970.18 158.00 046.21 -73.15 MT25-020 Geotech 440811.49 7016225.59 1584.59 31.00 000.77 -89.36 MT25-021 Geotech 442425.22 7017015.87 1796.73 30.50 072.60 -88.80 MT25-022 Resource 442270.69 7017667.65 1970.27 128.00 132.58 -78.85 MT25-023 Resource 441805.27 7017745.12 2050.26 383.00 313.42 -54.76 MT25-024 Geotech 442327.08 7016784.83 1774.86 31.00 051.68 -88.40 MT25-025 Geotech 441501.51 7016634.23 1635.66 20.50 000.84 -89.42 MT25-026 Geotech 442241.66 7016792.93 1755.60 30.75 132.24 -88.59 MT25-027 Geotech 441900.10 7017067.77 1808.97 20.50 090.48 -88.95 MT25-028 Geotech 439987.42 7016544.98 1464.61 14.00 360.00 -90.00 MT25-029 Resource 441665.86 7017887.88 2164.03 260.00 099.05 -61.70 MT25-030 Geotech 439986.82 7016544.98 1464.61 30.00 345.56 -89.11 MT25-031 Resource 441733.45 7017664.18 2045.34 215.00 299.15 -55.81 MT25-032 Geotech 441469.77 7016111.69 1610.39 30.60 349.72 -89.09 MT25-033 Resource 441661.43 7017834.76 2146.83 254.00 093.74 -57.08 MT25-034 Resource 441820.05 7017599.60 1991.19 239.00 003.06 -61.89 MT25-035 Resource 441734.47 7017665.12 2045.41 284.00 028.41 -76.30 MT25-036 Resource 441662.59 7017754.98 2119.06 247.00 069.00 -44.70 MT25-037 Resource 441925.51 7017758.79 2030.66 239.00 024.19 -63.61 MT25-038 Resource 441936.27 7017632.78 1972.79 254.00 344.24 -50.06 MT25-039 Resource 441659.92 7017754.18 2119.18 224.00 080.25 -77.37 MT25-040 Resource 441925.84 7017759.15 2030.59 251.00 010.36 -56.66 MT25-041 Resource 441733.96 7017519.09 2007.81 243.16 018.00 -64.71 MT25-042 Resource 442132.65 7017720.09 1993.49 175.40 010.07 -59.74 MT25-043 Resource 441660.02 7017754.06 2119.11 227.00 079.47 -66.51 MT25-044 Resource 441938.16 7017631.23 1972.62 143.19 358.36 -44.34 MT25-045 Resource 442118.57 7017728.89 1994.13 159.00 349.90 -77.36 MT25-046 Resource 441656.33 7017749.46 2119.10 230.00 127.00 -67.34 MT25-047 Resource 441491.45 7017511.97 2057.72 416.00 358.82 -59.38 MT25-048 Resource 442190.73 7017685.12 1989.63 179.00 359.18 -52.71 MT25-049 Resource 442190.80 7017684.63 1989.54 158.00 355.41 -70.32 MT25-050 Resource 441939.81 7017630.21 1972.47 224.54 328.07 -65.81 MT25-051 Resource 442158.13 7017662.03 1986.88 164.00 000.42 -66.84 MT25-052 Resource 441654.55 7017755.93 2119.33 215.00 040.10 -70.37 MT25-053 Resource 441886.93 7017647.41 1989.98 275.00 016.21 -47.30 MT25-054 Resource 442188.67 7017639.96 1979.33 173.00 359.08 -67.31 MT25-055 Resource 441704.23 7017599.93 2040.74 308.00 005.33 -67.99 MT25-056 Resource 442219.79 7017627.91 1970.22 161.00 359.55 -57.82 MT25-057 Resource 441654.76 7017756.08 2119.35 215.00 030.37 -60.41 MT25-058 Resource 442033.23 7017751.73 2025.64 239.00 331.49 -61.07 MT25-059 Resource 442032.91 7017752.44 2025.51 245.00 354.09 -53.05 MT25-060 Resource 442057.60 7017673.52 1982.49 167.00 008.86 -64.95 MT25-061 Resource 441572.82 7017564.75 2069.57 392.00 010.57 -67.90 MT25-062 Resource 441823.29 7017651.38 2010.36 270.00 006.32 -67.04 MT25-063 Resource 442032.98 7017752.10 2025.55 233.00 003.19 -60.30 MT25-064 Resource 441997.09 7017695.85 1998.40 197.00 357.74 -65.65 MT25-065 Resource 441951.20 7017573.75 1946.01 118.00 001.27 -70.17 MT25-066 Resource 442030.72 7017589.18 1942.64 80.00 359.76 -67.22

Coordinates listed in NAD83 UTM Zone 9N.

