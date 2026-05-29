MacLachlan College Joins Dukes Education As First Canadian School Partner

Founded in 1978, MacLachlan College is a co-educational K-12 independent school serving more than 400 students across two campuses in Oakville. Known for its small class sizes, globally focused curriculum and personalized approach to learning, the school has built a strong reputation for academic excellence, student wellbeing and preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

MacLachlan also offers a progressive athletics program that supports students from recreational and inter-school sport through to high-performance athletic pathways, helping student-athletes pursue success both academically and competitively.

The partnership positions MacLachlan College for continued growth and innovation while preserving the close-knit, student-centred culture that has defined the school for nearly five decades. Through the Dukes' network, MacLachlan students and staff will gain access to expanded international learning opportunities, collaboration with schools and educators around the world, and enhanced academic and co-curricular programming.

As Canadian families increasingly seek globally connected educational experiences that balance academic rigour with wellbeing, leadership development and personalized learning, the partnership reflects MacLachlan College's continued investment in delivering a future-focused education grounded in strong community values.

"For nearly 50 years, MacLachlan College has focused on creating an environment where students are known, supported and inspired to achieve their full potential," said Audrey Hadfield, Founder of MacLachlan College. "Joining Dukes Education represents an exciting next chapter that will create new opportunities for our students, staff and families while preserving the personalized learning environment and culture that make MacLachlan special."

MacLachlan College offers the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), is an IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) Candidate School and also offers Advanced Placement (AP) opportunities in the upper grades. The school places a strong emphasis on experiential learning, leadership development, wellness and global citizenship.

"MacLachlan College is an exceptional school with a strong reputation for academic excellence, innovation and student wellbeing," said Aatif Hassan, Founder and Chairman of Dukes Education. "Its commitment to developing confident, globally minded young people aligns closely with the values at the heart of Dukes Education. We are thrilled to welcome MacLachlan into the Dukes family as our first Canadian school and look forward to supporting its continued success and growth."

About MacLachlan College

MacLachlan College is a co-educational K-12 independent school in Oakville, Ontario serving more than 400 students. Founded in 1978, the school is recognized for its personalized approach to learning, globally focused curriculum, small class sizes and commitment to academic excellence, student wellbeing, athletics and leadership development.

About Dukes Education

Dukes Education is a leading international education group with a growing network of schools and education providers across Europe and North America. Founded in 2015, Dukes Education supports more than 24,000 students across 12 countries through a family of schools and education brands focused on academic excellence, student wellbeing and individualized learning experiences.

SOURCE MacLachlan College

Media Contact: Rachael Collier, Public Relations, MacLachlan College, [email protected], 416-995-1432