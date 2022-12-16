TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (Stock Symbol MKZ-UN, CUSIP 554905109) has estimated a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate per unit*: $ 0.084 Payable Date: January 20, 2023 Record Date: December 30, 2022 Period of income: January 1, 2022 to December 30, 2022

*The final distribution will be released on January 13, 2023.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $192.9 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]