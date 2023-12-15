TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - ­Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (TSX: MKZ.UN) (CUSIP 554905109) has estimated a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate per unit*: $ 0.081 Payable Date: January 19, 2024 Record Date: December 29, 2023 Period of income: January 1, 2023 to December 29, 2023





*The final distribution will be released on January 12, 2024.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

