Mackenzie Investments Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 15, 2020, 12:23 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Cooke, SVP, Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments joined his team and Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the launch of seven new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QUB); Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QDXB); Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF (QRET); Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF (QINF); Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (CAD Units and USD Units) (MDVD & MDVD.U) and Mackenzie U.S. Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD Units) (QUU.U).
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit: mackenzieinvestments.com
Date: Thursday October 15, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
